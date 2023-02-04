Man dead, two juveniles injured in East Brookfield crash

A 33-year-old Brookfield man died and two juveniles were injured Friday evening in a single-car rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield, a spokesperson from the Worcester district attorney’s office said on Saturday.
At 5:46 p.m. on Friday, local police received several 911 calls of a single-car rollover crash on Podunk Road, said spokesperson Lindsay Corcoran in an e-mail. On arrival, emergency responders pronounced the 33-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, dead on the scene, Corcoran said
The two juvenile passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital, Corcoran said.
No further information was available , Corcoran said. The crash is under investigation.
