Man dead, two juveniles injured in East Brookfield crash

A 33-year-old Brookfield man died and two juveniles were injured Friday evening in a single-car rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield, a spokesperson from the Worcester district attorney’s office said on Saturday.

At 5:46 p.m. on Friday, local police received several 911 calls of a single-car rollover crash on Podunk Road, said spokesperson Lindsay Corcoran in an e-mail. On arrival, emergency responders pronounced the 33-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, dead on the scene, Corcoran said