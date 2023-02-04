Mass. man dies in crash on Saco River bridge in Maine

A Massachusetts man died after his pickup truck crashed on the Saco River bridge in Maine Friday afternoon, and debris that fell out of the truck was struck by another vehicle, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Nathan Kennedy, 21, of Halifax, was ejected from his 2004 Ford pickup truck after he hit a median guardrail, rolled over and stopped in the breakdown lane of the bridge, the department said in a statement Saturday.
Saco police and fire responded to the scene of the crash that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on the bridge, which is part of the Maine Turnpike.
Kennedy was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford, and later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he died of his injuries, the statement said.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Kennedy was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the statement.
A vehicle struck debris that had fallen out of Kennedy’s truck. The two occupants of that vehicle were not injured, the statement said.
