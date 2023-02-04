Mass. man dies in crash on Saco River bridge in Maine

A Massachusetts man died after his pickup truck crashed on the Saco River bridge in Maine Friday afternoon, and debris that fell out of the truck was struck by another vehicle, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Nathan Kennedy, 21, of Halifax, was ejected from his 2004 Ford pickup truck after he hit a median guardrail, rolled over and stopped in the breakdown lane of the bridge, the department said in a statement Saturday.

Saco police and fire responded to the scene of the crash that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on the bridge, which is part of the Maine Turnpike.