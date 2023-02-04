One man dead, another arrested, in Berlin N.H. shooting, authorities say

The victim was identified as Christopher Veliz, 40, who was found suffering from gun shot wounds outside a home at 568 Sullivan St., where Berlin police responded around 8:15 a.m., the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

An apparent dispute between neighbors in Berlin, N.H. turned deadly Friday morning, when one man was fatally shot and a second man was charged with his murder, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, the statement said. He also allegedly shot into a nearby vehicle with two people inside.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, it appears the incident started as a dispute between neighbors,” the statement said. “Mr. Ramos-Rivera is accused of recklessly causing Christopher Veliz’s death by shooting him with a firearm.”

Ramos-Rivera will be arraigned in the Coos County Superior Court, the statement said. A hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

The Office of the chief medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on Veliz on Sunday, the statement said. No further information was released.

