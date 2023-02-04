fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos and videos: Scenes from the historically cold weather in New England

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated February 4, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Ice encrusted boulders line the shoreline of Old Harbor along the waterfront on Columbia Point framing the Boston skyline on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

An arctic blast sweeping into New England on Friday into Saturday brought biting winds and record low temperatures falling below zero.

The high-powered winds impact was felt across Massachusetts, from knocked down trees to power outages.

The extreme conditions also created seldom seen phenomena.

Sea smoke, which is formed when cold air sits over warmer waters, blanketed areas including the Boston Harbor and a seawall in Marshfield. Mount Washington, in New Hampshire — the highest peak in northeastern US — also became colder than an average week on Mars, according to The Washington Post, with a windchill of 108 degrees below zero.

Here are some videos and photos.

Sea smoke rises from the ocean along the seawall in Marshfield on Saturday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A mushroom cloud of steam rises in the negative 3 below temperature from Back Bay businesses and the Kendall Cogeneration Station in Cambridge as seen from Berkley Street in Boston’s Back Bay on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The fishing trawler Patriots is covered in ice at the dock at the Boston Fish Pier on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Steam rises along School Street downtown Boston during a cold winter blast on Friday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A woman clenches her teeth while walking near Copley Square in Boston on Friday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A woman holds her hood while walking through Back Bay on Friday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Water splashes onto a dock along the Charles on Friday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Hats, scarves, and gloves free for the taking were left on the fence at Boston Common in Boston on Friday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A woman walks on Boylston Street near Copley Square in Boston on Friday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Alicia Gorbacheva, 3, on Boylston Street with her mother Nina in Boston on Friday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

