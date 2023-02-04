Photos and videos: Scenes from the historically cold weather in New England

An arctic blast sweeping into New England on Friday into Saturday brought biting winds and record low temperatures falling below zero.
The high-powered winds impact was felt across Massachusetts, from knocked down trees to power outages.
The extreme conditions also created seldom seen phenomena.
Sea smoke, which is formed when cold air sits over warmer waters, blanketed areas including the Boston Harbor and a seawall in Marshfield. Mount Washington, in New Hampshire — the highest peak in northeastern US — also became colder than an average week on Mars, according to The Washington Post, with a windchill of 108 degrees below zero.
Here are some videos and photos.
Check this out! Sea smoke over the Boston Harbor this morning 🥶 It happens when very cold air sits above warmer water. When they mix it creates this fog, aka sea smoke. Temperatures dipped to -10 in Boston overnight. Stay warm folks! #7News pic.twitter.com/GBpfHKwZbF— Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) February 4, 2023
Sea smoke is framed by Marblehead Lighthouse, shortly after this morning’s frigid sunrise. An unofficial -9 degree temperature was observed at this hour in Marblehead. Our #FirstAlert weather forecast —> https://t.co/JyH6fNJAJF 📸@pictureboston pic.twitter.com/BhkIjZxonk— NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) February 4, 2023
COLD #Boston #photography. My @NBC10Boston photos of this morning's sea smoke in Marblehead, Lynn, Winthrop, & Swampscott. #StormHour #Weather More of my photos --> Extreme Cold Causes Sea Smoke in New England https://t.co/0aKAU4tm0t pic.twitter.com/no99EmUIYM— Mark Garfinkel (@pictureboston) February 4, 2023
Mount Washington in the US recorded a temperature of -44C (-47F) last night - equalling its all-time record low.— Liam Dutton (@liamdutton) February 4, 2023
The wind chill was -78C (-108F), with wind gusts up to 132mph.
Frostbite possible in less than a minute.
Brutal weather! Camera view below.pic.twitter.com/TaCwMQdqOv
Visibility now vastly improved on Mount Washington.— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 4, 2023
Current temp: -26F, wind: 88 mph, gusting to 101. Wind chill: -76, up 33 degrees since last night. pic.twitter.com/Ud2T3rHVys
