Plainridge Park Casino briefly evacuated due to gas leak

Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville was evacuated for a few hours Saturday afternoon due to a gas leak from a rooftop unit involving a burst sprinkler pipe, authorities.
Plainville and State Police assisted with evacuating the crowd, and firefighters were on the scene while a sprinkler company made repairs, State Police said.
Rooftop units help control the flow of heating and air conditioning into a commercial building.
The fire department responded at 12:42 p.m. to the casino. The facility was immediately evacuated along with its parking lot, Plainville fire Capt. Gregory Smith said.
State Police advised motorists to expect delays on Route 1 due to the evacuation. The casino had been reopened by late afternoon.
