Record low temperatures across the state, thousands without power

“If you have to be outside, don’t be outside for too long,” said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton. “When it’s this cold, it doesn’t take long for frostbite to settle in.”

A windchill warning for Boston and eastern Massachusetts issued by the National Weather Service early Saturday morning was expected to remain in effect until 1 p.m.

Dangerously low, record-setting temperatures froze Greater Boston Saturday, leaving thousands across the state without power and forecasters warning people to protect themselves against the brutal conditions.

Shortly before noon, about 3,400 customers were without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, which advised people to call 211 for help finding emergency shelter amid the life-threatening cold.

Utility crews were out making repairs across the state, including Westwood, where MEMA reported earlier Saturday morning that more than 1,100 customers had lost power.

Chris McKinnon, an Eversource spokesman, said power had been cut after a tree fell onto power lines in Westwood. Most service had been restored by 11 a.m., and crews were working to get service back for about 115 remaining customers.

In Boston, officials opened its Centers for Youth & Families locations to serve as warming shelters, the mayor’s office said in a statement Friday.

The city was also working to help people without homes come in from the cold. Jon Latino, a spokesman for the Boston Public Health Commission, said more than 2,600 people have come to stay at the city’s shelters since Thursday.

The city’s outreach teams are actively working to get people into shelter Saturday morning, he said.

The Engagement Center on Atkinson Street will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the men’s Southampton Street Shelter and women’s Woods Mullen Shelter are open 24 hours a day for people without homes, the statement said.

The Pine Street Inn’s mobile outreach teams are working to locate people who are outside and offer them a place to stay.

At Boston’s Logan International Airport, the temperature around 11:30 a.m. was 2 degrees.

Early Saturday morning, temperatures at Logan dropped as low as 10 degrees below zero, smashing a long-standing record of minus 2 degrees recorded in 1886, Megnia said.

Saturday was also the first time Boston dropped to double-digit temperatures below zero since Jan. 15, 1957, he said. On that date, temperatures reached 12 degrees below zero, he said.

Boston’s all-time record low was minus 18 degrees, which was reported in 1934, he said.

Across Massachusetts, the lowest reported temperature Saturday was 22 degrees below zero, recorded in East Hawley, Megnia said.

While relief is coming Sunday, and temperatures expected to climb to a relatively balmy 49 degrees in Boston, Saturday’s temperatures are not expected to climb much higher than 17 degrees, according to Megnia.

Wind gusts could reach nearly 30 miles per hour, according to the weather service, which advised people to cover any exposed skin while outside.

“Listen to your body — if it’s getting dangerously cold in the house and you don’t have heat, take action,” Megnia said. “Contact your community, see if there is anywhere you can take shelter.”

The windchill will cut down whatever warmth the sun brings during the day. In Boston, windchill temperatures will drop as far as minus 26 degrees, he said.

Those windchill temperatures will ease somewhat, and are expected to climb back to zero overnight Saturday, when temperatures are forecasted to be around 14 degrees, according to the weather service.

Worcester and Providence, along with Boston, also hit record-low temperatures for Feb. 4, Megnia said.

Worcester fell to minus 13 degrees, breaking a daily record of minus 4 recorded in 1934, he said.

Providence’s temperatures reached minus 9 degrees , breaking a previous record for Feb. 4 of minus 2 reported in 1918, he said.

But things can get even colder.

At Mount Washington’s observatory in New Hampshire, which records some of the most intense weather on Earth, Megnia said that the windchill was around minus 104 degrees on the mountain around 7 a.m.

The observatory reported a temperature of 26 degrees below zero, and a windchill of minus 74 degrees around noon.













