Tree falls through roof of Norton home, causing moderate damage

A tree fell through the roof of a home in Norton Friday night, causing moderate damage, as strong wind gusts and freezing temperatures blanketed the region, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the Cape-style home on Evergreen Road at about 9 p.m., Norton fire said in a statement. When they arrived they discovered that a tree had fallen into the roof.
Three residents and a pet were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported, the statement said.
“Norton’s building inspector is en route to inspect the damage,” according to the statement issued late Friday night. “The American Red Cross has been notified, and will supply support services if needed.”
No further information was available.
