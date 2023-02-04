Tree falls through roof of Norton home, causing moderate damage

A tree fell through the roof of a home in Norton Friday night, causing moderate damage, as strong wind gusts and freezing temperatures blanketed the region, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the Cape-style home on Evergreen Road at about 9 p.m., Norton fire said in a statement. When they arrived they discovered that a tree had fallen into the roof.

Three residents and a pet were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported, the statement said.