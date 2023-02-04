fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vehicle crashes into barrier at Alewife station parking garage and left hanging from top deck

Station closed pending structural inspection; shuttle buses replacing trains

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated February 4, 2023, 46 minutes ago
A car hangs off the top level of the Alewife station parking garage after knocking down a concrete barrier which fell on to the glass covered atrium below.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A vehicle crashed into a barrier at the edge of the top deck of the parking garage at the MBTA Alewife station Saturday afternoon, and was left partially hanging off of the building, according to officials.

Around 1:30 p.m., a man slammed his vehicle into the barrier causing concrete debris to fall and shatter glass panels in the station’s lobby and mezzanine, said MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo in an e-mail.

He was transported to a local hospital with injuries, Pesaturo said, but didn’t give details about his condition. One person in the lobby suffered a minor hand injury, he said.

Preliminary findings indicate the crash was intentional, Pesaturo said.

Shuttle buses were replacing service between the Davis and Alewife stations, according to a tweet from the MBTA.

Glass roof windows were smashed above the atrium of the Alwife MBTA station after a car knocked over a concrete retaining wall section from the the top of the parking garage.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The station was closed pending structural evaluation, which engineers planned to conduct Saturday afternoon, said the MBTA and the Cambridge Fire Department on Twitter.

No other information was immediately available.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

