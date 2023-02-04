Vehicle crashes into barrier at Alewife station parking garage and left hanging from top deck

A vehicle crashed into a barrier at the edge of the top deck of the parking garage at the MBTA Alewife station Saturday afternoon, and was left partially hanging off of the building, according to officials.

Around 1:30 p.m., a man slammed his vehicle into the barrier causing concrete debris to fall and shatter glass panels in the station’s lobby and mezzanine, said MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo in an e-mail.

He was transported to a local hospital with injuries, Pesaturo said, but didn’t give details about his condition. One person in the lobby suffered a minor hand injury, he said.