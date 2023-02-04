Wareham firefighters battle frigid temperatures, icy conditions, in 3-alarm house fire

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, and a second hose line was brought into the home, but crews were ordered to evacuate after “multiple hazards were encountered” including compromised floors on all levels, the statement said.

Firefighters responded to 11 Knowles Ave. on the report of smoke coming from a house at about 3 p.m., Wareham fire said in a statement on Facebook. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the home.

A three-alarm fire tore through a home in Wareham as dozens of firefighters worked through frigid and icy conditions to put it out Saturday afternoon, the fire deparment said.

Crews began fighting the fire from outside, and a second alarm was ordered. A third alarm was quickly ordered due to the cold weather, formation of ice, and the intensity of the fire, the statement said. Firefighters from Onset, Marion, Bourne, and Carver also responded to the scene and provided mutual aid.

“The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and the Special Signal Fire Association / Providence Canteen supplied rehab, while Wareham Police Department and Wareham EMS Local 2895 also assisted,” the statement said. “The Wareham Municipal Maintenance department came and salted the area for safety.”

The fire was brought under control after about two-and-a-half hours, the statement said.

Around 32 Wareham firefighters worked to put out the blaze, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the statement said. Firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the night.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.