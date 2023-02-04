Woburn wants teachers union to pay $250,000 in costs to end strike

The reimbursement demand is the sole outstanding issue in the labor dispute, Galvin and the union said, and will be addressed Sunday when both sides resume negotiations in hopes of bringing the strike to an end in time for school to reopen on Monday. The teachers have been off the job since Jan. 30.

During a news conference in his office, Mayor Scott Galvin said the city spent more than $270,000 to cover necessary costs during the illegal work stoppage and wants the Woburn Teachers’ Association to pay $250,000 of that sum.

WOBURN — As striking teachers picketed outside City Hall Saturday morning, both sides said they have tentative agreements on new contracts for teachers and paraprofessionals, but remain at odds over the city’s demand that the union reimburse the city $250,000.

Advertisement

“This is the final piece,” Galvin said during the news conference. “We got real costs the city incurred.”

The expenses include police details, the bill for presenters at a professional development day that was canceled, and school lunch costs, the city said. Galvin said the city is not planning to discipline any teachers for striking, which is illegal in Massachusetts.

In the past year, multiple teacher unions across the state have gone on strike, including in Brookline, Haverhill, and Malden. Schools were shuttered between one and four days in those districts. Eventually the teachers and communities there settled on new contracts.

In those communities, Galvin said the unions reimbursed the municipal governments for costs incurred during work stoppages.

Galvin accused the Massachusetts Teachers Association of encouraging the district’s educators to strike and called on the statewide labor organization to reimburse the city for its expenses on behalf of the Woburn Teachers’ Association.

“They have $49 million in their bank account. They’re the ones encouraging Woburn to strike. It’s playbook. Typical playbook for the MTA,” Galvin said.

Advertisement

He later said: “We need to stop the MTA.”

In a statement issued after Galvin’s news conference, MTA President Max Page said the mayor brought on the strike by “failing to address Woburn educators’ concerns for more than one year.”

“Now he is responsible for prolonging the strike and its related costs,” Page said.

He said Galvin “needs to stop blaming” the MTA “for his actions that led educators to go on strike.”

The MTA has no control or authority to order members of any local affiliates, including the WTA, to return to work,” Page said.

In an interview after Galvin’s news conference, Barbara Locke, the leader of the Woburn Teachers’ Association said union members want to return to the classroom on Monday and called on the city to prioritize reopening the schools over settling the monetary dispute.

The association, she said, doesn’t have $250,000 on hand, but offered to pay $50,000. It also asked to see receipts for expenses the city said it incurred.

“If it’s proved that we owe that, we’ll pay that,” Locke said. “In the meantime, we just want to get back to school.”

The union has already wiped out its reserves of $83,000 and gone into debt because of court-ordered fines of $85,000 that the association has incurred so far for striking, Locke said.

The local union hasn’t talked to the Massachusetts Teachers Association about its finances, she said.

“We’ll take care of our own expenses. We’ll own that,” she said.

Advertisement

Galvin said the city doesn’t receive money that the association pays in court-ordered fines. Those funds, he said, go to the state.

Locke said the union was hoping to have a deal in place to return the classroom after negotiations ended early Saturday morning.

“We could have made that beautiful announcement today and let the families know so it’s off their minds and off their hearts, but it didn’t happen,” she said.

On Friday, a Middlesex Superior Court judge ordered the Massachusetts Teachers Association to halt all support for the strike.

Judge Camille Sarrouf ordered the union to abide by a Jan. 27 ruling of the state’s Employment Relations Board that the union end all strike-related activities, according to a copy of the ruling released by Galvin and the school committee.

On Friday, Page, the MTA president, said in a statement that the union doesn’t have the authority to order members of local affiliates to return to work.

The association is pushing for state legislation that would allow some public sector workers, such as teachers, to go on strike; the proposal would not apply to public safety workers, such as police officers.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.