How did your heat pump fare in the cold? We want to hear from you.

By Dharna Noor Globe Staff,Updated February 4, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Because of their efficiency, heat pumps already produce less emissions than oil, gas, or propane heating systems, experts said.Verena Matthew/file

This weekend, bitter cold in New England will put heat pumps to the test. Some models of heat pump are designed to work in cold temperatures down to minus 20 degrees. But this weekend, some regions will see temperatures drop even lower than that.

Do you live in New England and have a heat pump in your home? The Globe wants to hear from you about how it fares.

Tell us about your home heating situation in the survey below, and be sure to include your full name so that we can include your responses in potential future Globe stories. And if you’re open to being interviewed, please share your contact information.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.

