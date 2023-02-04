Cowboys name veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience, 12 as an offensive coordinator. In his role as consultant for the Cowboys, who haven’t been past the divisional round of the playoffs since their last Super Bowl 27 years ago, he studied future opponents and assisted both the offensive and defensive units with game planning and self-scouting.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday, three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore .

Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team.

“He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go,” McCarthy said. “Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future.”

The Cowboys moved on from Moore in what McCarthy last weekend called “a mutual decision to part ways.” Moore was then hired by the Chargers as their new offensive coordinator.

At the Senior Bowl this week, Jones said McCarthy plans to run a version of the West Coast offense he used when calling plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18. Moore had kept the play-calling role for three seasons after McCarthy was hired.

Schottenheimer was passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2021 after three seasons as the Seahawks offensive coordinator. He previously was the quarterbacks coach for the Colts from 2016-17, after serving as OC for the Rams (2012-14) and Jets (2006-11). He has also been on staffs with the Chargers (2002-05), Commanders (2001), and City Chiefs (1998).

“I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization,” Schottenheimer said. “Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me.”

Jacobs, Raiders will talk

Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards this season, said he expects to begin speaking with Raiders management next week about a possible new contract.

He could become a free agent after the Raiders declined last April to exercise his fifth-year option, and he responded by rushing for a career-high 1,653 yards as well as 12 touchdowns that tied his personal best.

“We haven’t talked yet, so I ain’t feel disrespected in any type of way yet,” Jacobs said Saturday at the Pro Bowl Games media day.

The Raiders could place the franchise tag on Jacobs, which would lock him in for a year for a salary $10.1 million, according to overthecap.com. His base salary this season was $2.1 million and his cap hit was $3.8 million.

Jacobs let it be know such a move wouldn’t go over well, but reiterated his preference to stay in Las Vegas. Many factors would go into that, including money, but so would the Raiders’ ability to win.

Jacobs said he was keeping an eye on the quarterback situation after the Raiders cut ties with nine-year veteran Derek Carr.

“I kind of know where their head is at,” Jacobs said of the QB situation. “I’m not going to speak on what they’re leaning to, but I know there are three that they’re looking at.”

Jacobs was asked if that included a certain recently retired quarterback. There was speculation the Raiders were interested in Tom Brady before he called it a career Wednesday.

“I don’t know nothing about nothing,” a feigning Jacobs said. “I feel like that was a contingency plan.”

Regardless of what happens, Jacobs said he probably would keep his Las Vegas home “for tax purposes.” Nevada has no state income tax.

He said players from other teams at the Pro Bowl events have tried to influence him to go elsewhere, and Jacobs has done his part to lure players to Las Vegas.

“The thing about Vegas is everybody wants to come here,” Jacobs said. “So hopefully we can figure it out.”