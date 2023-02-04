High wind suspends play at Pebble Beach

“We knew going into today that those were going to be the tough holes. That was going to be the hardest stretch potentially all week,” Mitchell said. “If we could make it through that stretch in a relatively good score, I would be set up for the weekend.”

Keith Mitchell made it through the worst stretch of wind at Pebble Beach, so strong that he hit an 8-iron on the 106-yard seventh hole. And right when he thought he was off the hook by getting through the ocean holes, the horn blew to stop play.

A strong wind was more than just a menace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. It brought the tournament to a halt Saturday because of two holes on one of the courses, and set up a Monday finish without the amateurs.

He made it through, and after a big drive on No. 11 with the wind at his back, he suddenly had the rest of the day off.

Peter Malnati was atop the leaderboard at 12 under par with six holes left in his round at Pebble Beach. He started on the back nine along the ocean in benign conditions, and he was on the fourth green, coming off three straight birdies, when play stopped.

Mitchell, playing alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Joseph Bramlett, playing with Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale, were at 10 under.

Kurt Kitayama, the 36-hole leader, and Hank Lebioda were three shots behind. They were at Spyglass Hill.

Asian — Abraham Ancer had a 6-under 64 to bump his lead to two shots over Cameron Young going into the final round of the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

Ancer and Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year who had a 65, have separated themselves from the field in the $5 million Asian Tour event.

Ancer was at 17-under 193, two clear of Young. The next group of players was another five shots behind, which included Matthew Wolff (63).

Ancer, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico, has two wins on top tours, including a World Golf Championship in Tennessee. Young is still trying for his first win on a top tour.

The tournament featured a majority of Saudi-funded LIV Golf players, whose season doesn’t start for three weeks. Ancer joined LIV last summer after the US Open. Young is still part of the PGA Tour, though he has been targeted by LIV Golf. He received a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play.

European — South African Zander Lombard finished birdie-birdie to shoot a bogey-free round of 9-under 63 and take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

The No. 333-ranked Lombard, who is looking to win his first title on the European tour, is 16 under overall after shooting the lowest round of the week — containing nine birdies — at Al Hamra Golf Club.

He ended the round a shot clear of Rasmus Hojgaard, who shot 68 and Daniel Gavins (68) is a shot further back in third place.

Lombard chipped in from the fringe of the eighth green for his sixth birdie of the round and went out in 30. He rolled in a birdie putt from 21 feet at No. 12, chipped in from 14 yards for birdie at No. 17 and sent his second shot at the par-5 18th to 5 feet, giving him the chance of a closing eagle.

He had to settle for a birdie and ended the round a shot clear of Rasmus Hojgaard, who shot 68 after starting the third round in a three-way share of the lead.

Daniel Gavins (68) is a shot further back in third place.

David Law and Adrian Meronk were the other co-leaders after the third round but fell away after shooting 72 and 75, respectively.