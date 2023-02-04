The NBA has suspended Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers, and Jalen Suggs following Friday’s Magic-Wolves dustup

NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Orlando’s Mo Bamba for four games and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers for three games for their roles in an on-court altercation Friday night.

Jalen Suggs of the Magic will miss one game, the league said, for escalating the incident.

The league announced the suspensions Saturday. Bamba will forfeit $284,138 in salary, while Rivers will lose about $60,121, and Suggs will lose $47,740.