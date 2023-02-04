Third-period flurry powers league-leading Boston Pride past Metropolitan Riveters

The Boston Pride pulled away with four third-period goals to post a 5-0 win over the Metropolitan Riveters at Warrior Ice Arena on Saturday night.

Nursing a 1-0 lead for much of the game after Pembroke’s Sammy Davis scored in the first period, the Pride broke things open during a 10-minute stretch in the third that saw Allie Thunstrom, Winthrop’s Jillian Dempsey, Loren Gabel, and Kaleigh Fratkin find the back of the net. Dempsey added two assists for a three-point night.