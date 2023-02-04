Third-period flurry powers league-leading Boston Pride past Metropolitan Riveters

The Boston Pride pulled away with four third-period goals to post a 5-0 win over the Metropolitan Riveters at Warrior Ice Arena on Saturday night.
Nursing a 1-0 lead for much of the game after Pembroke’s Sammy Davis scored in the first period, the Pride broke things open during a 10-minute stretch in the third that saw Allie Thunstrom, Winthrop’s Jillian Dempsey, Loren Gabel, and Kaleigh Fratkin find the back of the net. Dempsey added two assists for a three-point night.
The Pride, winners of six of their last seven games, beat Katie Burt, the former Boston College goalie who backstopped the Pride to the 2022 Premier Hockey League championship. Her replacement, former Boston University and Quinnipiac goalie Corinne Schroeder, stopped all 34 shots she faced to improve to 13-1-0.
The Pride (13-2-1) lead the PHF with 37 points while the Riveters (6-12-0) languish in fifth. The Pride host the Montreal Force at 2 p.m. Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena.