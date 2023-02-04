Trevor Mullin, AJ Dybansta lead the way for unbeaten St. Sebastian’s boys’ basketball vs. Phillips Andover

The Arrows (19-0) kept their unbeaten season intact with the victory.

Senior guard Trevor Mullin and freshman wing AJ Dybansta each scored 28 points to lead the St. Sebastian’s boys’ basketball team to a 68-65 nonleague victory over Phillips Andover on Saturday.

Austin Prep 72, Middlesex 37 — Antonio Pemberton pumped into 27 points and Hunter Peabody added 22 for the visiting Cougars (7-8) in the nonleague win.

Groton 57, BB&N 52 — Senior captain Henry Haskell led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Zebras (2-10) in the ISL win.

Wrestling

Triton 48, Nashoba Valley Tech 12 — Triton had seven wrestlers claim wins via fall, including Alex Sabino (120 pounds), Boston Record (126), Ashton Mace (132) and Brian Quam (138), each of whom won their respective matches in less than a minute for the Vikings (14-2).

Advertisement

Weymouth 45, Norwood 27 — Hugh Meighan (152 pounds), Tyler Ahern (195) and Naheem Ridore (220) went undefeated on the day for the Wildcats (18-12).



