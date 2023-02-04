UConn men need late 8-1 run to beat last-place Georgetown

Brandon Murray’s 3-point play with 4:42 left put the Hoyas on top, 61-60. It was Georgetown’s first lead since the 16:16 mark in the first half. Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime for the Hoyas (6-18, 1-12), who have lost six straight games to UConn.

Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-4, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the last-place Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four.

WASHINGTON — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 points and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers as No. 24 UConn held for a 68-62 win at last-place Georgetown on Saturday.

Advertisement

Karaban knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key. After Murray missed a 3-pointer on the other end, Sanogo followed up a Huskies miss with an emphatic dunk for a 65-61 lead.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After another Murray free throw cut the Huskies’ lead to 65-62, Karaban knocked down another 3-pointer for the final points of the game. Karaban finished with 11 points and was 3 for 7 from deep after making 1 of 5 to start.

Georgetown missed its final seven shots. The Hoyas have lost three straight since a Jan. 24 win against DePaul ended their record-setting 29-game Big East losing streak.

Once the favorites in the league, the Huskies enter a difficult four-game stretch against teams all vying for NCAA bids. The Huskies went 1-3 this season against upcoming foes Marquette, Creighton, Seton Hall, and Providence.

Patrick Ewing is 74-102 in his sixth season coaching Georgetown, the school he led to the 1984 NCAA championship as a player. The Hoyas have clinched a losing Big East record for the fourth straight season. Ewing’s lone winning season came in his second season in 2018-19, when the Hoyas finished 19-14 and lost in the first round of the NIT.