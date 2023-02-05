fb-pixel Skip to main content

65th Grammy Awards: A running list of winners and nominees

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 5, 2023, 2 minutes ago
Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Grammy Awards honor the best in music in 2022. Here’s a list of the nominees and winners at the 65th awards show.

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • “Voyage” — ABBA
  • “30″ — Adele
  • “Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay
  • “Special” — Lizzo
  • “Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

Record of the Year

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down” - ABBA
  • “Easy on Me” - Adele
  • “Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige
  • “You and Me on the Rock” - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
  • “Woman” - Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
  • “The Heart Part 5″ - Kendrick Lamar
  • “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
  • “As It Was: - Harry Styles

Album of the Year

  • “Voyage” — ABBA
  • “30″ — Adele
  • “Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny
  • “RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” — Mary J. Blige
  • “In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile
  • “Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay
  • “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar
  • “Special” — Lizzo
  • “Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

  • “abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
  • “About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
  • “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • “As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
  • “Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
  • “BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • “Easy on Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
  • “GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
  • “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi & JD Beck
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Muni Long
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg


Best Pop Solo Performance

  • “Easy on Me” — Adele
  • “Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny
  • “Woman” — Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
  • “About Damn Time” — Lizzo
  • “As It Was” — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • “RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé
  • “Fragments” — Bonobo
  • “Diplo” — Diplo
  • “The Last Goodbye” — ODESZA
  • “Surrender” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé — Winner
  • “Rosewood” — Bonobo
  • “Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo and Miguel
  • “I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
  • “Intimidated” — Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
  • “On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rock Song

  • “Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) — Winner
  • “Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
  • “Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
  • “Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
  • “Patient Number 9″ — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

  • “Patient Number 9″ — Ozzy Osbourne — Winner
  • “Dropout Boogie” — The Black Keys
  • “The Boy Named If” — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • “Crawler” — IDLES
  • “Mainstream Sellout” – Machine Gun Kelly
  • “Lucifer on the Sofa” — Spoon

Best Alternative Music Album

  • “Wet Leg” — Wet Leg — Winner
  • “WE” — Arcade Fire
  • “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” — Big Thief
  • “Fossora” — Björk
  • “Cool It Down” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

  • “Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long — Winner
  • “VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé
  • “Here with Me” — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
  • “Over” — Lucky Daye
  • “Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

  • “CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
  • “Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
  • “Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
  • “Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

  • “The Heart Part 5″ — Kendrick Lamar — Winner
  • “GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  • “Vegas” — Doja Cat
  • “pushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
  • “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

Best Rap Song

  • “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) — Winner
  • “Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
  • “GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
  • “pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)
  • “WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

  • “God Did” — DJ Khaled
  • “I Never Liked You” — Future
  • “Come Home the Kids Miss You” — Jack Harlow
  • “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar
  • “It’s Almost Dry” — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

  • “Live Forever” — Willie Nelson — Winner
  • “Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan
  • “In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert
  • “Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

Best Country Song

  • “‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) — Winner
  • “Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
  • “Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
  • “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton)
  • “If I Was a Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
  • “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

Best Country Album

  • “Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs
  • “Palomino — Miranda Lambert
  • “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde
  • “Humble Quest” — Maren Morris
  • “A Beautiful Time” — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • “Linger Awhile” — Samara Joy — Winner
  • “The Evening : Live at APPARATUS” — The Baylor Project
  • “Fade to Black” — Carmen Lundy
  • “Fifty” — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
  • “Ghost Song” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

  • “New Standards Vol. 1″ — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens — Winner
  • “Live in Italy” — Peter Erskine Trio
  • “LongGone” — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
  • “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival” — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding
  • “Parallel Motion” — Yellowjackets

Best Música Urbana Album

  • “TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2″ — Rauw Alejandro
  • “Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny
  • “LEGENDADDY” — Daddy Yankee
  • “La 167″ — Farruko
  • “The Love & Sex Tape” — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • “MOTOMAMI” — Rosalía — Winner
  • “El Alimento” — Cimafunk
  • “Tinta y Tiempo” — Jorge Drexler
  • “1940 Carmen” — Mon Laferte
  • “Alegoría” — Gaby Moreno
  • “Los Años Salvajes” — Fito Paez

Best American Roots Song

  • “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) — Winner
  • “Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
  • “Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
  • “High and Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
  • “Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
  • “You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

  • “In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile — Winner
  • “Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John
  • “Good to Be...” — Keb’ Mo’
  • “Raise the Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • “Just Like That...” — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

  • “Sakura” — Masa Takumi — Winner
  • “Shuruaat” — Berklee Indian Ensemble
  • “Love, Damini” — Burna Boy
  • “Queen of Sheba” — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
  • “Between Us... (Live)” — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

  • “The Poet Who Sat by the Door” — J. Ivy — Winner
  • “Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller
  • “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman
  • “Hiding in Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
  • “You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

  • “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer — Winner
  • “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer
  • “Call of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer
  • “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer
  • “Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [from “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” cast) — Winner
  • “Be Alive” [from “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • “Carolina” [from “Where the Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
  • “Hold My Hand” [from “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [from “The Woman King”] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)
  • “Nobody Like U” [from “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Tobias Jesso Jr. — Winner
  • Amy Allen
  • Nija Charles
  • The-Dream
  • Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

  • “An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers — Winner
  • “Aspire” — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
  • “A Concert for Ukraine” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
  • “The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

  • “In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81, ‘82, ‘83″ — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (Grateful Dead) — Winner
  • “Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined”  — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
  • “Big Mess” — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
  • “Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)” — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
  • “Book” — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

  • “Finding Me” — Viola Davis — Winner
  • “Act Like You Got Some Sense” — Jamie Foxx
  • “Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • “All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” — Mel Brooks
  • “Music Is History” — Questlove

Best Comedy Album

  • “The Closer” — Dave Chappelle — Winner
  • “Comedy Monster” — Jim Gaffigan
  • “A Little Brains, A Little Talent” — Randy Rainbow
  • “Sorry” — Louis C.K.
  • “We All Scream” — Patton Oswalt

For a complete list of nominations in all 27 fields and 91 categories, visit www.grammy.com.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

