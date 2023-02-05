65th Grammy Awards: A running list of winners and nominees

“Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay

The Grammy Awards honor the best in music in 2022. Here’s a list of the nominees and winners at the 65th awards show.

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” - ABBA

“Easy on Me” - Adele

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock” - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” - Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5″ - Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“As It Was: - Harry Styles

Album of the Year

“Voyage” — ABBA

“30″ — Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

“RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” — Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar

“Special” — Lizzo

“Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg





Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé

“Fragments” — Bonobo

“Diplo” — Diplo

“The Last Goodbye” — ODESZA

“Surrender” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé — Winner

“Rosewood” — Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” — Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rock Song

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) — Winner

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9″ — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

“Patient Number 9″ — Ozzy Osbourne — Winner

“Dropout Boogie” — The Black Keys

“The Boy Named If” — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“Crawler” — IDLES

“Mainstream Sellout” – Machine Gun Kelly

“Lucifer on the Sofa” — Spoon

Best Alternative Music Album

“Wet Leg” — Wet Leg — Winner

“WE” — Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” — Big Thief

“Fossora” — Björk

“Cool It Down” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long — Winner

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here with Me” — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

“The Heart Part 5″ — Kendrick Lamar — Winner

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

Best Rap Song

“The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) — Winner

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

“God Did” — DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You” — Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You” — Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry” — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson — Winner

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

Best Country Song

“‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) — Winner

“Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton)

“If I Was a Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

Best Country Album

“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs

“Palomino — Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time” — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Linger Awhile” — Samara Joy — Winner

“The Evening : Live at APPARATUS” — The Baylor Project

“Fade to Black” — Carmen Lundy

“Fifty” — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

“Ghost Song” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“New Standards Vol. 1″ — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens — Winner

“Live in Italy” — Peter Erskine Trio

“LongGone” — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

“Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival” — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

“Parallel Motion” — Yellowjackets

Best Música Urbana Album

Advertisement

“TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2″ — Rauw Alejandro

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

“LEGENDADDY” — Daddy Yankee

“La 167″ — Farruko

“The Love & Sex Tape” — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“MOTOMAMI” — Rosalía — Winner

“El Alimento” — Cimafunk

“Tinta y Tiempo” — Jorge Drexler

“1940 Carmen” — Mon Laferte

“Alegoría” — Gaby Moreno

“Los Años Salvajes” — Fito Paez

Best American Roots Song

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) — Winner

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High and Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile — Winner

“Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John

“Good to Be...” — Keb’ Mo’

“Raise the Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

“Just Like That...” — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

“Sakura” — Masa Takumi — Winner

“Shuruaat” — Berklee Indian Ensemble

“Love, Damini” — Burna Boy

“Queen of Sheba” — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

“Between Us... (Live)” — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“The Poet Who Sat by the Door” — J. Ivy — Winner

“Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller

“Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman

“Hiding in Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

“You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer — Winner

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Call of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [from “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” cast) — Winner

“Be Alive” [from “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [from “Where the Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [from “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [from “The Woman King”] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [from “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Tobias Jesso Jr. — Winner

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

“An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers — Winner

“Aspire” — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

“A Concert for Ukraine” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

“The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81, ‘82, ‘83″ — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (Grateful Dead) — Winner

“Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined” — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

“Big Mess” — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

“Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)” — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

“Book” — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

“Finding Me” — Viola Davis — Winner

“Act Like You Got Some Sense” — Jamie Foxx

“Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” — Mel Brooks

“Music Is History” — Questlove

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer” — Dave Chappelle — Winner

“Comedy Monster” — Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent” — Randy Rainbow

“Sorry” — Louis C.K.

“We All Scream” — Patton Oswalt

For a complete list of nominations in all 27 fields and 91 categories, visit www.grammy.com.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.