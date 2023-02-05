65th Grammy Awards: A running list of winners and nominees

The Grammy Awards honor the best in music in 2022. Here’s a list of the nominees and winners at the 65th awards show.
Best Pop Vocal Album
- “Voyage” — ABBA
- “30″ — Adele
- “Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay
- “Special” — Lizzo
- “Harry’s House” — Harry Styles
Record of the Year
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” - ABBA
- “Easy on Me” - Adele
- “Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige
- “You and Me on the Rock” - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- “Woman” - Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
- “The Heart Part 5″ - Kendrick Lamar
- “About Damn Time” - Lizzo
- “As It Was: - Harry Styles
Album of the Year
- “Voyage” — ABBA
- “30″ — Adele
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny
- “RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” — Mary J. Blige
- “In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile
- “Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay
- “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar
- “Special” — Lizzo
- “Harry’s House” — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
- “abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
- “About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
- “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
- “Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
- “BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “Easy on Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- “GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Muni Long
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Easy on Me” — Adele
- “Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny
- “Woman” — Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
- “About Damn Time” — Lizzo
- “As It Was” — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- “RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé
- “Fragments” — Bonobo
- “Diplo” — Diplo
- “The Last Goodbye” — ODESZA
- “Surrender” — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé — Winner
- “Rosewood” — Bonobo
- “Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo and Miguel
- “I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- “Intimidated” — Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
- “On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Rock Song
- “Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) — Winner
- “Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- “Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- “Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
- “Patient Number 9″ — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Rock Album
- “Patient Number 9″ — Ozzy Osbourne — Winner
- “Dropout Boogie” — The Black Keys
- “The Boy Named If” — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- “Crawler” — IDLES
- “Mainstream Sellout” – Machine Gun Kelly
- “Lucifer on the Sofa” — Spoon
Best Alternative Music Album
- “Wet Leg” — Wet Leg — Winner
- “WE” — Arcade Fire
- “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” — Big Thief
- “Fossora” — Björk
- “Cool It Down” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
- “Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long — Winner
- “VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé
- “Here with Me” — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
- “Over” — Lucky Daye
- “Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
- “CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- “Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
- “Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
- “Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best Rap Performance
- “The Heart Part 5″ — Kendrick Lamar — Winner
- “GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Vegas” — Doja Cat
- “pushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
- “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla
Best Rap Song
- “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) — Winner
- “Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
- “GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- “pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)
- “WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)
Best Rap Album
- “God Did” — DJ Khaled
- “I Never Liked You” — Future
- “Come Home the Kids Miss You” — Jack Harlow
- “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar
- “It’s Almost Dry” — Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
- “Live Forever” — Willie Nelson — Winner
- “Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini
- “Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan
- “In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert
- “Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
Best Country Song
- “‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) — Winner
- “Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
- “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton)
- “If I Was a Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
Best Country Album
- “Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs
- “Palomino — Miranda Lambert
- “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde
- “Humble Quest” — Maren Morris
- “A Beautiful Time” — Willie Nelson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- “Linger Awhile” — Samara Joy — Winner
- “The Evening : Live at APPARATUS” — The Baylor Project
- “Fade to Black” — Carmen Lundy
- “Fifty” — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
- “Ghost Song” — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- “New Standards Vol. 1″ — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens — Winner
- “Live in Italy” — Peter Erskine Trio
- “LongGone” — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
- “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival” — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding
- “Parallel Motion” — Yellowjackets
Best Música Urbana Album
- “TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2″ — Rauw Alejandro
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny
- “LEGENDADDY” — Daddy Yankee
- “La 167″ — Farruko
- “The Love & Sex Tape” — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- “MOTOMAMI” — Rosalía — Winner
- “El Alimento” — Cimafunk
- “Tinta y Tiempo” — Jorge Drexler
- “1940 Carmen” — Mon Laferte
- “Alegoría” — Gaby Moreno
- “Los Años Salvajes” — Fito Paez
Best American Roots Song
- “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) — Winner
- “Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
- “Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
- “High and Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
- “Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
- “You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best Americana Album
- “In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile — Winner
- “Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John
- “Good to Be...” — Keb’ Mo’
- “Raise the Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- “Just Like That...” — Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
- “Sakura” — Masa Takumi — Winner
- “Shuruaat” — Berklee Indian Ensemble
- “Love, Damini” — Burna Boy
- “Queen of Sheba” — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
- “Between Us... (Live)” — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- “The Poet Who Sat by the Door” — J. Ivy — Winner
- “Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller
- “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman
- “Hiding in Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
- “You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer — Winner
- “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer
- “Call of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer
- “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer
- “Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [from “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” cast) — Winner
- “Be Alive” [from “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “Carolina” [from “Where the Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- “Hold My Hand” [from “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [from “The Woman King”] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)
- “Nobody Like U” [from “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Tobias Jesso Jr. — Winner
- Amy Allen
- Nija Charles
- The-Dream
- Laura Veltz
Best Classical Compendium
- “An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers — Winner
- “Aspire” — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
- “A Concert for Ukraine” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
- “The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- “In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81, ‘82, ‘83″ — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (Grateful Dead) — Winner
- “Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined” — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
- “Big Mess” — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
- “Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)” — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
- “Book” — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
- “Finding Me” — Viola Davis — Winner
- “Act Like You Got Some Sense” — Jamie Foxx
- “Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” — Mel Brooks
- “Music Is History” — Questlove
Best Comedy Album
- “The Closer” — Dave Chappelle — Winner
- “Comedy Monster” — Jim Gaffigan
- “A Little Brains, A Little Talent” — Randy Rainbow
- “Sorry” — Louis C.K.
- “We All Scream” — Patton Oswalt
