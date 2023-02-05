‘Mario Kart’ gets the HBO treatment as Pedro Pascal hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’

Everyone’s concerned about their data, but the suspected Chinese spy balloon (Bowen Yang), downed Saturday off the Carolina coast , just wants to get out of the water. MSNBC correspondent Katy Tur (Chloe Fineman) also speaks with a Pentagon official (Kenan Thompson) in the show’s cold open.

On Feb. 4, “Saturday Night Live” featured Pedro Pascal, recently of “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian” fame, as host. Coldplay, who kicks off a world tour in March, was the night’s musical guest. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

Pascal remembers when he was taking small roles in crime shows in his opening monologue; now that his popularity has exploded, the first-time host reflects on awkward moments interacting with fans and has a message for proud family members in Chile.

On to some of the sketches

After the success of “The Last of Us,” HBO is trying its hand at another show inspired by a video game: “Mario Kart.” A gritty trailer follows Mario (Pascal) and a team of drivers as they try to help Princess Peach (Fineman) get to Rainbow Road.

A favorite teacher can’t figure out why students keep making fan cams of him. Are they positive or negative videos? And how many times can Pascal be called “daddy” in a sketch?

A young man (Marcello Hernández) brings his girlfriend home (Fineman) for dinner, but his overprotective mother (Pascal) is hard to win over.

Hospital patient Charlie (Pascal) wakes up from a coma a changed man, and his loved ones (Heidi Gardner, Thomson, Sarah Sherman) don’t know how to deal with his shift in speech and attitude.

A group of game show contestants (Pascal, Ego Nwodim, Fineman) attempt to answer entertainment trivia questions, but the 2020s leaves them outfoxed. (Unfortunately for Pascal, “80 for Brady” is not an Best Picture nominee.)

The vigorous cutting of steak causes Pascal and the comedians to break character after Lisa from Temecula (Nwodim) derails a birthday dinner.

The performances

Coldplay performed “The Astronaut,” the debut single released last October by South Korean singer Jin, of BTS fame. The song was co-written with Coldplay.

The band also performed “Human Heart” and their smash hit “Fix You.”