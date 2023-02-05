Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys

Celebrities are beginning to arrive on the red carpet for the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

The night’s awards ceremony will determine the best of the year in music, with Beyoncé topping this year’s nominations list with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.

Here’s a look at what the stars are wearing to the ceremony, which starts at 8 p.m.