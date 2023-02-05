fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 5, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Celebrities are beginning to arrive on the red carpet for the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

The night’s awards ceremony will determine the best of the year in music, with Beyoncé topping this year’s nominations list with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.

Here’s a look at what the stars are wearing to the ceremony, which starts at 8 p.m.

Fat Joe.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Harry Styles.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kelsea Ballerini.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Yola.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ben Stennis.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Taylor Swift.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shania Twain.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sheryl Crow.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, and Violet Chachki.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adrienne Houghton.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tom Daley.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Hannah Monds.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Hillary Scott of Lady A.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bonnie Raitt.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Amanda Reifer.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
GAYLE.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mackenzie Brooke.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Stewart Copeland.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coco Jones.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy


