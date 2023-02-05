Six-year-old boy killed in Saturday night fire at home in Orleans

Orleans firefighters responded to the report of a fire at 177 Route 6A at about 8:40 p.m., Wark said in the statement. When the firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home.

Four people were taken to a local hospital, said Jake Wark, spokesperson from the Department of Fire Services, in a statement.

A 6-year-old boy died after a fire tore through a home in OrleansSaturday night, according to the state fire marshal’s office .

“Firefighters learned at the scene that one person was unaccounted for,” the statement said.

A second alarm was ordered, and firefighters entered the home to search for the missing person, the statement said. The boy was found suffering from serious injuries.

Advertisement

The boy, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital, but later died of his injuries, the statement said.

An Orleans police officer was evaluated and released, the statement said.

The fire was knocked down after about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is not known but was determined to be accidental, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.