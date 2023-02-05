Burst pipes affect three hospitals, cause evacuation of Wang Theatre

Boston Medical Center doesn’t expect to have its emergency department up and running again until Tuesday, a hospital spokesman said in an e-mail Sunday.

Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center all declared a “code black,” meaning they were not accepting patients at their emergency rooms, officials said.

Burst pipes caused by the record-breaking cold temperatures on Saturday kept Boston firefighters on the run, caused three hospitals to divert patients elsewhere, damaged a Jewish mikveh, and closed down a full house at the Wang Theatre just as a comedy show was set to open.

Advertisement

“Boston Medical Center is working around the clock to safely reopen our Emergency Department as quickly as possible,” spokesman David Kibbe said. “Ambulances are continuing to be diverted to other hospitals, and people in need of urgent care should seek medical attention at other hospitals if it is safe to do so. We are also coordinating with the city, state, and other hospitals to minimize the impact.”

Outpatient clinics will have normal operations on Monday morning, Kibbe said.

Patients who were in the areas of the emergency department affected by the burst pipe were moved to other areas of the hospital, according to a statement issued Saturday.

Inpatient floors were not affected by the flooding, the hospital said.

At St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, extreme cold-weather conditions caused ruptured water pipes, and a Code Black was activated from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, hospital spokesman Jason Bouffard said.

“At this time, the issues [have] been resolved,” Bouffard said in an e-mail Sunday. “We sincerely appreciate the efforts of our staff and external agencies who worked collaboratively on [these] issues. We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our patients at all times.”

At Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flooding occurred at “several areas across the hospital’s main and distributed campus,” hospital spokeswoman Serena Bronda said.

Advertisement

“Our emergency department went on Code Black for a short period of time yesterday afternoon while we assessed the impact of flooding,” Bronda said Sunday. “The impact to patient-care areas in the emergency department was limited, and we came off Code Black at 5:14 p.m. yesterday evening.”

Over the weekend, Mayyim Hayyim, a Jewish ritual bath, “suffered significant damage from the extremely cold temperatures,” resulting in its temporary closure, according to a statement.

“Despite taking preventative steps to keep the building warm, it suffered multiple burst pipes, water damage to wood flooring, and a ceiling collapse, as the temperature dipped to minus 11 degrees,” the statement said.

“We are shattered by this,” said chief executive officer Carrie Bornstein, “but we will emerge to continue our mission of celebration, healing, and renewal.”

A fire alarm at 4:50 p.m. Saturdayat the Boch Center prompted Boston firefighters to order the complex evacuated shortly before comedian James Murray was set to take the stage for “Impractical Jokers.”

“Tonight, the Boch Center Wang Theatre was forced to postpone two sold-out shows of the ‘Impractical Jokers’ following a burst sprinkler pipe caused by the record-setting cold that created similar issues at several buildings in Boston’s Theater District,” the theater said in a statement Saturday night. “We profoundly apologize to all our patrons who were impacted by this.”

The postponed shows have been rescheduled for April 29.

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said he had increased fire truck and dispatch staffing for 48 hours over the weekend to meet the demand caused by the cold weather.

Advertisement

“Our Fire Alarm Division has met and exceeded the challenges that the extreme weather has caused,” the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter Sunday morning. “In the last 24 hours over 1,100 calls, over 400 have been for water leaks.”

A normal average would be 200 to 300 calls in a 24-hour period, Burke said.

“Everyone was running like crazy,” Burke said. “The water leaks were unbelievable. There were so many of them.”

Sunday didn’t bring a slowdown, Burke said.

“Today is just as busy, with the water leaks everywhere,” Burke said in a telephone interview Sunday. “The radios are going crazy. They’ve been running all night and they just keep going. I’m very proud of the whole department, what they did during this period.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.