Crews work to repair MBTA’s Alewife station following Saturday afternoon crash

The agency was examining the roof’s integrity Sunday afternoon and developing a plan to secure it, the tweet said.

Overnight, crews removed the 10,000lbs concrete barrier from the roof and continued to clear other debris, according to a tweet by the MBTA.

Crews worked Sunday to repair damage at the MBTA’s Alewife Station after a car slammed into a concrete barrier at the parking garage, shattering the station’s ceiling glass panels, according to officials.

The Red Line station in North Cambridge remain closed Sunday, and shuttle buses replacing service between Alewife and Davis stations were expected to “continue this week,” said the MBTA in a tweet.

Advertisement

Alewife garage also will remain closed until “at least Monday” and drivers should look for alternative places to park, according to the MBTA.

“We’ll only reopen the garage after we’ve created a safe, accessible path of travel between the garage and busway,” said the MBTA in a tweet.

The garage was closed to incoming vehicles Saturday afternoon, but drivers with cars parked at the time of the incident were allowed to retrieve them, according to the MBTA.

A worker cleans up debris at the MBTA's Alewife station, where a vehicle that crashed into a barrier at the top edge of the parking garage Saturday afternoon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a man crashed his car into the barrier, located at the top floor of the parking garage, causing the vehicle to hang from the edge, according to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo.

Firefighters at the scene secured the vehicle to stop it from falling into the lobby, according to a tweet by the Cambridge Fire Department.

Preliminary findings indicate the crash was intentional, Pesaturo said.

The driver, only identified as a “middle-aged man,” was unconscious when first responders arrived, according to a Cambridge Fire Department spokesperson. He was transported to the hospital and his current condition is unknown, the spokesperson said.

A 14-year-old girl sustained a non-life-threatening injury after cutting her hand in the lobby, the spokesperson said. Her current condition is unknown, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Pesaturo described her injury as “minor.”

No other information was available.

The MBTA's Alewife station is closed and shuttle busses are replacing service as workers clean up debris from a vehicle that crashed into a barrier at the top edge of the parking garage Saturday afternoon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.