Fatal shooting in Berlin, N.H., ruled a homicide, officials say

A man who was fatally shot Friday after an apparent argument between neighbors in Berlin, N.H., was killed by “multiple gunshot wounds”, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
An autopsy on Christopher Veliz was conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval, who ruled the manner of Veliz’s death to be homicide, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Sunday.
Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to the statement. Ramos-Rivera is also accused of recklessly firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, according to the statement. He is being held without bail.
Ramos-Rivera will be arraigned in Coos County Superior Court, but a date has not been set, prosecutors said. It was unclear Sunday whether Ramos-Rivera had hired an attorney.
At around 8:15 a.m. Friday, Berlin police responded to reports of multiple gunshots at 568 Sullivan St., according to a previous statement from the attorney general’s office. Upon arriving at the scene, police found Veliz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside his home, prosecutors said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
