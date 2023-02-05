Fighter jets from Mass. part of mission to shoot down suspected Chinese spy balloon, DOD says

The Raptor fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon, which fell into about 47 feet of water 6 miles off the coast near Myrtle Beach, S.C., officials said.

F-15 Eagles flying from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield provided support for a F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, Defense Department officials said during a press briefing Saturday, according to a transcript provided by the DOD .

Fighter jets from a Massachusetts Air National Guard Base took part in the mission to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, according to the US Department of Defense.

The balloon was at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet when it was shot down, officials said. China has said the balloon was a civilian research airship that was sent off course by strong winds, a claim that US officials have strongly rejected.

President Biden issued the order to have the balloon shot down and was advised that it would be best to wait until it was over water, officials said.

The sidewinder missile punctured the balloon at about 2:39 p.m. Saturday, after it had passed over sensitive military sites across North America. US officials first detected the balloon and its payload on Jan. 28 when it entered US airspace near the Aleutian Islands. The balloon traversed Alaska and Canada and re-entered US airspace over Idaho.

In addition to the F-15s from Massachusetts, the operation was also supported by tankers from multiple states including Massachusetts, Oregon, Montana, South Carolina, and North Carolina, DOD officials said. Canadian forces also helped track the overflight of the balloon, officials said.

