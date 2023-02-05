2-alarm grease fire at Brookline restaurant displaces family

At about 3 p.m., Brookline police said on Twitter that the Brookline Fire Department was “investigating heavy smoke” at the rear of 1398 Beacon St. The tweet added that there were shutdowns on the outbound side of Beacon Street at Harvard and Center streets, and that Winchester Street was closed. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

A two-alarm grease fire at a Brookline restaurant displaced one family and caused streets to be shut down for hours Sunday afternoon, officials said.

At 3:23 p.m., police said the fire had been put out but streets remained closed. By 5:22 p.m., all roads had reopened, according to another tweet.

The two-alarm blaze began inside Uzbegim, a restaurant serving Uzbek cuisine, and was determined to have been a grease fire, according to Brookline fire dispatcher Elizabeth Wagner. Although the extent of the damage was unknown, eight nearby apartments were affected by water damage, Wagner said.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, Wagner said. Brookline police said that one family was displaced and will stay with relatives.