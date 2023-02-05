Hundreds come out to support family of Tyler Lawrence, young boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan

Dozens of friends and classmates were still waiting outside, unable to get into the Revent Space for the celebration of Tyler’s life before it ended.

NORWOOD — Hundreds of people lined up outside a shopping center late Sunday afternoon, awaiting a chance to pay their respects to the family of Tyler J. Lawrence, a 13-year-old boy shot to death last weekend in Mattapan.

“From the soles of my feet to the top of my head, I thank you,” Stanley Lawrence said, his voice breaking at times as he fought back tears. “I feel your love, and I know that Tyler feels it too.”

Advertisement

Educators from Dr. Philip O. Coakley Middle School, where Tyler was an eighth-grader, recalled him walking through the school halls, always with a smile on his face. His friends said he was a peacemaker, never hesitating to step in if there was a disagreement and help find a middle ground.

“If people were arguing, Tyler was always the one to try to make people come together and be friends,” said Izzy Flores, 16.

“He’d bring them together to talk it out, you know? Making one another share things they liked about each other, so maybe they can start to work through their issues,” she said.

Tyler was killed while walking on Babson Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, about 10 minutes after he left his grandparents’ house on a neighboring street, relatives told the Globe. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox have said the shooting was targeted, a declaration that has frustrated his family and friends who are adamant Tyler gave no one any reason to want him dead.

Advertisement

“He was a good soul,” said Rhoda Robinson, Izzy’s aunt. “He was one of the kids [who’d] walk away from the dumb, crazy stuff. He was always trying to make peace and never got in a conflict with anyone.”

Hayden was among several officials who attended Sunday’s memorial service. He declined to speak about the investigation, saying the focus of the day was solely on comforting Tyler’s family and honoring his life.

“This is a family of amazing strength and resiliency, and there’s incredible community support around them, you see it here,” Hayden said, motioning to the line of people that ran the length of the shopping center and turned the corner onto Washington Street.

“It’s about their mourning process, but it’s also about celebrating this young boy who was snatched from this earth way, way, way too early,” he added. “Our communities and our people should be outraged by this, and that outrage should ... carry forth over our city and cover us all.

“We’re going to do everything we can as investigators at the DA’s office and with the Boston Police Department to solve this case, but today is about celebrating Tyler and the wonderful young boy that he was.”

Toffer Winslow was Tyler’s big brother in the Big Brother Big Sister program. He said they had been friends for three years and spent time riding bikes, swimming, hiking, and playing a lot of basketball.

“I had a bit of a height advantage ... but that never stopped him from showing me his latest moves, his crossover dribble, we had such a good time doing that,” Winslow said, speaking into a microphone from inside the facility that was hooked up to a speaker outside so people in line could hear.

Advertisement

Winslow said Tyler loved his family and knew he had a strong network of support behind him.

“This was a boy who was going to have a big impact on the world,” Winslow said. “He was going to be a force for good.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.