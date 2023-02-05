Jaylana has a great sense of humor and likes to make others laugh

Jaylana, nicknamed Jay Jay, is a loving 14-year-old girl who is eager to please others and find true happiness in life. She has a great sense of humor and likes to make those around her laugh.

She is just getting into makeup and paying more attention to her appearance; Jay has very curly hair that she likes to straighten and color often.

Currently some of her interests are drawing, acting/theatre, crafts, baking, video games, and music. She also enjoys animals.

Jay has the potential to do great things in life with the right family and opportunities. She is a bright student and does well when motivated. She started high school this year in a therapeutic setting and is successful when receiving individualized attention from her teachers.

Legally freed for adoption. Jay is eager to form a connection with a loving family. Her social worker feels that she will do well in a family of any constellation, especially in a home where she can be the youngest child and receive as much attention as possible.

Jay has expressed that she wants to be loved and cared for by a family who will not give her up and that will stand by her. A family for Jay must be patient and have a trauma informed approach to parenting in order for her to thrive and meet her optimal potential.

Also, Jay needs a family open to helping her maintain contact with her biological family that reside in Massachusetts.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.