Man killed in Sunday morning fire at Medford commercial building

A man died Sunday after an early morning fire broke out at Medford’s Eastern Tool Corp., according to a statement by Medford police.
Officers and fire officials responded to a 4:20 a.m. report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, which they found at 58 Swan St., the statement said.
Firefighters found the man, an employee of the business, in the bathroom after a person who arrived at the scene told officials he was sleeping inside, the statement said. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and later died from his injuries, the statement said.
At least three other agencies from surrounding cities came to help battle the fire, said Medford police spokesperson Jessica Walsh.
Fire marshals were still on scene Sunday afternoon, Walsh said.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of the man’s death, the statement said. His identity was not released pending family notification, Walsh said.
The cause of the fire had not been determined, Walsh said.
