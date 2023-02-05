One man dead in single-car crash in Hingham

One man died in Hingham on Sunday afternoon after the 2014 BMW he was driving crossed a sidewalk and struck a traffic light pole, officials said.

The crash took place on Lincoln Street at the intersection of Shipyard Drive, according to a statement from the Hingham Police Department. No other people were in the car and no one else was hurt in the crash.

At 4:43 p.m., police received a report of a 2014 BMW that was being driven erratically westbound on Lincoln Street, police said. Shortly after the report, the car drove across Shipyard Drive, onto the sidewalk, and struck the base of a large traffic signal post, according to the statement.