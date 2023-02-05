fb-pixel Skip to main content

One man dead in single-car crash in Hingham

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated February 5, 2023, 42 minutes ago

One man died in Hingham on Sunday afternoon after the 2014 BMW he was driving crossed a sidewalk and struck a traffic light pole, officials said.

The crash took place on Lincoln Street at the intersection of Shipyard Drive, according to a statement from the Hingham Police Department. No other people were in the car and no one else was hurt in the crash.

At 4:43 p.m., police received a report of a 2014 BMW that was being driven erratically westbound on Lincoln Street, police said. Shortly after the report, the car drove across Shipyard Drive, onto the sidewalk, and struck the base of a large traffic signal post, according to the statement.

Officers found the driver trapped inside the car, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The impact of the crash sent pieces of debris onto a patch of grass on Lincoln Street, which then started a fire, police said. The fire was put out by the Hingham Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by Hingham police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office. The name of the driver was not released pending familial notice. No further details were immediately available.


Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

