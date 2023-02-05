One man killed in three-car crash in Springfield

A man was killed in a crash involving three cars at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin streets in Springfield early Sunday morning, officials said.
Police responded to the crash around 1:45 a.m., according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department. One of the three drivers, a man whose identity was not released, died from his injuries at the scene, Walsh said on Twitter.
There were no passengers in any of the three vehicles, he said.
The two other drivers were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for the evaluation of possible injuries, according to Walsh. The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
