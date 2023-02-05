Woman dead after Easton police officer fires at her following wellness check

A 56-year-old woman died in Easton on Sunday after a police officer fired a gun at her following a request for a wellness check at her home, officials said.
State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office are investigating the fatal encounter, according to a statement from the Easton Police Department. The officer who fired the weapon, whose identity was not released, has been put on paid administrative leave until the probe is completed, per department policy, the statement said.
At around 11:30 a.m., Easton police responded to a request from an Ashland resident for a well-being check at a home on Spooner Street for a relative who was threatening self-harm, according to the statement.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a 56-year-old woman whose name was not released, who had an unspecified weapon, according to the statement. The home was also occupied by other residents, who were evacuated for their safety, according to the statement.
After police requested assistance from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council regional response team and set up a perimeter around the home, the woman approached the entryway while “still in possession of a weapon,” according to police.
An officer who feared for their safety then fired a single shot at the woman, according to the statement.
After negotiators made several attempts to contact the woman by phone, members of the regional response team entered the home and found the woman dead, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available.
