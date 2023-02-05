Woman dead after Easton police officer fires at her following wellness check

A 56-year-old woman died in Easton on Sunday after a police officer fired a gun at her following a request for a wellness check at her home, officials said.

State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office are investigating the fatal encounter, according to a statement from the Easton Police Department. The officer who fired the weapon, whose identity was not released, has been put on paid administrative leave until the probe is completed, per department policy, the statement said.

At around 11:30 a.m., Easton police responded to a request from an Ashland resident for a well-being check at a home on Spooner Street for a relative who was threatening self-harm, according to the statement.