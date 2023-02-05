How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings into a daylong feast of music — and there’s many ways to watch the red carpet and show live.

Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live Sunday beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the 2023 Grammys, including how to stream and where you can see music’s biggest stars walking the red carpet.