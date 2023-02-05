It takes more than a top NFL QB to tackle food insecurity

Thanks to Tara Sullivan for elevating the focus on food insecurity in her Jan. 29 Sports column, “In fight against hunger, a little celebrity goes a long way.” She reflected on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s focused hunger relief efforts in his Appalachian home county in southeast Ohio.
Lack of food is an issue that many people remain largely unaware of. It tends to be an out of sight, out of mind problem. I was blind to its depths in booming Boston until I joined a volunteer platoon of cyclists during the pandemic to deliver food to immobile and vulnerable elderly people and stock community fridges.
Advertisement
Celebrity voices make a great impact but so too do the many people working each day to tackle the issue of food as a basic right. Beyond the Greater Boston Food Bank, which Sullivan cites, there are organized efforts such as Food For Free and good local businesses such as the restaurants that worked with the organization Off Their Plate during the height of COVID-19 to use their facilities and to pay staff whose jobs had been affected by the pandemic by feeding front-line workers and those in need.
Hunger isn’t going away, but the more who fight it and talk about it, the less we will have people going without.
Tom Meek
Cambridge