It takes more than a top NFL QB to tackle food insecurity

Thanks to Tara Sullivan for elevating the focus on food insecurity in her Jan. 29 Sports column, “In fight against hunger, a little celebrity goes a long way.” She reflected on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s focused hunger relief efforts in his Appalachian home county in southeast Ohio.

Lack of food is an issue that many people remain largely unaware of. It tends to be an out of sight, out of mind problem. I was blind to its depths in booming Boston until I joined a volunteer platoon of cyclists during the pandemic to deliver food to immobile and vulnerable elderly people and stock community fridges.