In look at Black turnout, we shouldn’t dismiss Wu’s landmark win

Although Wu is just into her second year in office, Scharfenberg seems to suggest that what Boston really needs is a Black mayor. The piece struck me as implying that Wu is the wrong minority.

I appreciated David Scharfenberg’s Jan. 29 Ideas piece about what it would take to increase Black voter turnout and elect more Black officeholders (“ Boston has never elected a Black mayor. A quiet experiment could change that ,” Ideas, Jan. 26). However, as an Asian American, I take issue with the writer’s seeming dismissal of Michelle Wu’s groundbreaking election as the first woman of color elected mayor of Boston.

Boston’s Black community did not lose because Michelle Wu won. She has been a strong advocate for racial justice and equity. Racial identity politics shouldn’t devolve to white people and people of color voting for only those candidates who look like them. In a state with a relatively small Black population by percentage, Deval Patrick won two elections for governor of Massachusetts and Ayanna Pressley defeated a well-regarded incumbent US representative, in both cases because voters favored their vision and the positions they took.

Mayor Wu is refreshingly unlike any of her predecessors. With a strong mandate from the voters, she is well positioned to bring about transformational changes in Boston. A diverse electorate can elect diverse candidates who don’t necessarily look like them. It is one thing to push for necessary reforms to protect voting rights but something less to advocate for one minority candidate over another minority candidate on the basis of race alone.

David Park

Newton