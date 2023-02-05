Who better than a teacher to spearhead a radical equity effort?

I thoroughly enjoyed Peter Thomson’s article regarding the Lincoln-Roxbury experimental school project of the early 1970s (“The radical, forgotten experiment in educational integration that changed my life,” Ideas, Jan. 22). It reminded me of the hopeful vision we once had for public education.

I do wish to point out, however, that I was surprised to read Thomson declare, “The kernel of the idea sprang in 1970 from an unlikely source — a fifth-grade teacher in Lincoln named Carol Kellogg.” Why was he surprised by this? Who else would be so informed of the inequities in American education? Business leaders? I think not. I am a retired teacher who observed educational imbalances on a daily basis in my public school classrooms. Who better than a teacher to spearhead this project?