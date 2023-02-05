For BU’s Drew Commesso and Northeastern’s Devon Levi, their Beanpot opportunity has finally arrived

That will be the case Monday night when the two goaltenders take the ice for the second game of the opening round of the 70th annual men’s Beanpot.

Drew Commesso and Devon Levi each envisioned playing at TD Garden on the first Monday in February when they committed to Boston University and Northeastern, respectively. Neither could have anticipated they would have to wait until their third year to make it a reality.

It is one of the primary reasons they chose to attend their respective schools.

It’s been a long time coming. Both were set to be the No. 1 goalie on their roster when they arrived on campus in the fall of 2020, but before the first game of the season was even played, the 2021 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Levi would have been unavailable for a 2021 edition, it turned out. He was selected in December 2020 to represent Team Canada in World Juniors, and won a silver medal as the team’s starter. But the Quebec native sustained an upper body injury in the tournament that would force him to miss his freshman year with the Huskies.

It was looking like the duo would make their Beanpot debuts as sophomores, but after the NHL decided not to allow its players to participate in the 2022 Olympics, both were selected to travel to Beijing, with Commesso representing Team USA and Levi suiting up for Canada again.

Commesso became the youngest goalie to start for the US men’s Olympic team, going 2-0 with a .963 save percentage. The only downside was it meant they missed the 2022 Beanpot, which featured their two schools advancing to the championship game, with BU prevailing, 1-0.

“I had the great honor of going overseas and playing for USA, and I couldn’t pass that up. But I knew the guys would get the job done, and watching them from over there was awesome,” said Commesso, a Norwell native. “I grew up watching it my whole life, but I’m sick of watching. I’m ready to play in it.”

Levi did not become familiar with the tournament until he started looking at colleges. His visit to Northeastern coincided with one of the Huskies’ three consecutive Beanpot wins from 2018-20. Seeing the TD Garden packed with fans to watch college hockey games sealed the deal for him.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Levi. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long, my whole college career, so it’s really special that it’s finally coming up.”

Both teams, as well as their goalies, are playing their best hockey of the season. BU (20-6-0) has won seven in a row and 10 of its last 11 to move up to No. 3 in the Pairwise rankings. Commesso is 15-4-0 with a 2.67 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

Northeastern (13-10-3) was won five of its last six, with Levi sitting at 13-9-3 with a .927 save percentage. The teams split a weekend series earlier this season, with the road team winning each night.

Monday’s first matchup features the two teams with the longest Beanpot droughts. Boston College (9-10-6) last won the tournament in 2016, while Harvard (15-6-1) hasn’t advanced to the championship game since winning in 2017.

The Crimson are coming off a 3-0 loss to No. 2 Quinnipiac, but are ranked 10th in the Pairwise, with an NCAA tournament berth still within their sights. A Beanpot title would go a long way in making that a reality.

Senior Henry Thrun attended the tournament as a kid growing up in Southborough. The Crimson captain is hoping for a different result in his final appearance as a player.

“Obviously it’s a bit bittersweet, just because it’s something I love to do. It’s a unique experience,” said Thrun. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of winning.”

BC’s prospects for a postseason bid have dimmed in the last few weeks, but a strong showing the next two Mondays could turn its season around. The Eagles have been competitive, posting victories over BU and Northeastern.

Marshall Warren grew up in Laurel Hollow, N.Y., but knew about the tournament from seeing other Long Island natives who played for the four schools. The BC captain recalled watching the last time the Eagles won, when Alex Tuch buried the only goal of the game in overtime to lift BC past BU. The results might not be there for this year’s the Eagles, but he likes what he has seen from his teammates.

“We just need to keep pushing ahead. We’re so close. The effort’s there,” said Warren. “I think everyone in our room wants to win. We’re all hungry. We have to play desperate. I think that’s the biggest thing. We have to find that line where every single night we have to go out there and play with emotion, and that’s when the results come.”

70th annual men’s Beanpot

At TD Garden, Monday (NESN)

5 p.m.: Boston College vs. Harvard

8 p.m.: Boston University vs. Northeastern

