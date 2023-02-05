Dracut pushes the pace and uses 20 points from Emma Felker to hold off Fontbonne

Emma Felker led Dracut (10-4) with 20 points, Brodie Gannon logged 14, and Ashlee Talbot added 12. Fontbonne (10-4) played valiant defense, spearheaded by senior point guard Alix Abelard, but the Middies spread the ball around to maintain energy.

“We like to play these types of games,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said. “We did a good job of pushing the ball up in the first half and we were able to get it past them a little bit, but they did a much better job in the second half in the transition game, getting back on defense. But we want to play that type of game.”

Twentieth-ranked Dracut used frenetic defensive pressure and a blistering pace to keep Fontbonne (10-4) guessing during a 60-51 nonleague win at Eastern Nazarene College on Sunday.

“We haven’t really put together a game where all of our players have been scoring,” Witts said. “Today was a little bit better for that overall. We’re still not there, so we’re hoping to get that to click as we get down into tournament time.”

Fontbonne senior Aix Abelard looks for an opening against Dracut senior Brodie Gannon. Ethan Fuller

Bishop Feehan 76, Attleboro 33 — Charlotte Adams-Lopez netted a game-high 17 points for the fifth-ranked Shamrocks (13-3) in the nonleague win. Olivia Franciscus (11) and Maddy Steel also had double figures.

North Reading 72, Danvers 38 — Senior Faith Newton scored a game-high 22 points to lead 10 players in the scoring column for the Hornets (10-4) in a nonleague win.

Tewksbury 71, Haverhill 36 — Victoria Lavargna (18 points) paced the Redmen (7-7) in a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Boys’ basketball

Needham 58, Xaverian 57 — Junior guard Brian Cloonan hit a go-ahead corner three with nine seconds left to earn a nonconference win for the sixth-ranked Rockets (13-1). Junior Jackson Shaw notched a career-high 19 points, including 10 in the final quarter as Needham erased a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes. Senior Henry Bickford added 17 points. “The game had a tournament feel to it,” Needham coach Paul Liner said. “Xaverian is a well-coached team. Their size and shooting really hurt us. Kids stayed next-play mentality all night, stayed positive, and stayed together. We wanted to get a score-stop-score, and they did that. It was a great atmosphere and a great test for both teams as we look forward to the tournament.”

Girls’ gymnastics

Notre Dame (Hingham) 136, Somerset Berkley 123.75 — Katie McCormack won the all-around (35.55) with wins on the vault (9.2), beam (9.0), and the floor (9.25) for NDA in its regular-season finale. Sophia Chavez won the bars (8.4) and tied Emily Lembo (8.5) for second on the floor.

Swimming and diving

CAL Championship — The Triton girls and Lynnfield boys captured Cape Ann League swimming and diving championships. The Triton girls (474 points) finished 51 points ahead of second-place North Reading (423) while Lynnfield (388) placed third. On the boys’ side, Lynnfield ran away with it, scoring 635 points to second-place Triton’s 521. North Reading (356) finished third.