Dracut pushes the pace and uses 20 points from Emma Felker to hold off Fontbonne

Twentieth-ranked Dracut used frenetic defensive pressure and a blistering pace to keep Fontbonne (10-4) guessing during a 60-51 nonleague win at Eastern Nazarene College on Sunday.
“We like to play these types of games,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said. “We did a good job of pushing the ball up in the first half and we were able to get it past them a little bit, but they did a much better job in the second half in the transition game, getting back on defense. But we want to play that type of game.”
Emma Felker led Dracut (10-4) with 20 points, Brodie Gannon logged 14, and Ashlee Talbot added 12. Fontbonne (10-4) played valiant defense, spearheaded by senior point guard Alix Abelard, but the Middies spread the ball around to maintain energy.
“We haven’t really put together a game where all of our players have been scoring,” Witts said. “Today was a little bit better for that overall. We’re still not there, so we’re hoping to get that to click as we get down into tournament time.”
Bishop Feehan 76, Attleboro 33 — Charlotte Adams-Lopez netted a game-high 17 points for the fifth-ranked Shamrocks (13-3) in the nonleague win. Olivia Franciscus (11) and Maddy Steel also had double figures.
North Reading 72, Danvers 38 — Senior Faith Newton scored a game-high 22 points to lead 10 players in the scoring column for the Hornets (10-4) in a nonleague win.
Tewksbury 71, Haverhill 36 — Victoria Lavargna (18 points) paced the Redmen (7-7) in a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.
Boys’ basketball
Needham 58, Xaverian 57 — Junior guard Brian Cloonan hit a go-ahead corner three with nine seconds left to earn a nonconference win for the sixth-ranked Rockets (13-1). Junior Jackson Shaw notched a career-high 19 points, including 10 in the final quarter as Needham erased a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes. Senior Henry Bickford added 17 points. “The game had a tournament feel to it,” Needham coach Paul Liner said. “Xaverian is a well-coached team. Their size and shooting really hurt us. Kids stayed next-play mentality all night, stayed positive, and stayed together. We wanted to get a score-stop-score, and they did that. It was a great atmosphere and a great test for both teams as we look forward to the tournament.”
Girls’ gymnastics
Notre Dame (Hingham) 136, Somerset Berkley 123.75 — Katie McCormack won the all-around (35.55) with wins on the vault (9.2), beam (9.0), and the floor (9.25) for NDA in its regular-season finale. Sophia Chavez won the bars (8.4) and tied Emily Lembo (8.5) for second on the floor.
Swimming and diving
CAL Championship — The Triton girls and Lynnfield boys captured Cape Ann League swimming and diving championships. The Triton girls (474 points) finished 51 points ahead of second-place North Reading (423) while Lynnfield (388) placed third. On the boys’ side, Lynnfield ran away with it, scoring 635 points to second-place Triton’s 521. North Reading (356) finished third.