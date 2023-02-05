High school notebook: Former three-sport stalwart Frank Roche returns to Arlington as football coach

Roche starred as a football, basketball, and baseball player at Arlington, earning Middlesex League MVP honors in 2013. A member of the National Honors Society, he was a Globe Scholar-Athlete Award recipient in 2015.

Just eight years after graduating from Arlington High after an impressive three-sport career, Frank Roche is returning to his alma mater as head football coach.

Less than a decade after his own playing days, Frank Roche has returned to Arlington to helm the program.

The 2019 Tufts graduate spent the past two years as an assistant at Everett under Rob DiLoreto.

“I had the privilege to coach Frank and he was the perfect definition of what a student-athlete should be,” said Arlington athletic director John Bowler, the school’s former boys’ basketball coach. “He loves this town and has a passion for the game of football that I have no doubt will rub off on his players.”

Advertisement

After sitting out his freshman season due to injury, Roche played wide receiver for four seasons at Tufts, graduating with degrees in political science and entrepreneurship. He works as the civic engagement director for the Tufts athletic department.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s super special to go back to a place I feel has molded me into the person I am today,” said Roche, who resides in Arlington. “The opportunity to go back and kind of pay it forward to the people who helped support me through high school, and afforded me chance to continue playing, is something I owe to the school and the town.

“I’m excited to get back and work with people I know and kids who are in the same place as me when I was back at Arlington. Hopefully, we can make a difference in some of their high school experiences.”

A Shot For Life

⋅ The A Shot For Life Clash Against Cancer will provide some of the best boys’ and girls’ lacrosse players with an opportunity to showcase their talents this month, while also raising research funds for the Mass General Hospital Cancer Center. Players have been selected from MIAA and NEPSAC member schools to compete in the boys’ showcase Feb. 12 (2-6 p.m.) and the girls’ showcase Feb. 26 (2-6 p.m.) at Union Point Sports Complex in Weymouth. All participating student-athletes have committed to raising money for cancer research throughout the fall and winter.

Advertisement

The recent A Shot for Life all-star game events for boys’ and girls’ soccer raised a total of $90,000, according to ASFL CEO/founder Mike Slonina. Slonina is planning a football event for late April, along with hockey all-stars on May 21 at Warrior Ice Arena.

Notables

⋅ Cardinal Spellman football has named Ryan Donovan and Jequan Johnson as co-head coaches going forward. When head coach Kahn Chance stepped down last October, the duo led a staff of four remaining assistant coaches. With Donovan handling the offense and Johnson focusing on the defense, they led the Cardinals to the Division 6 state semifinals.

Former Walpole standout and current Boston College defender Sydney Scales (second from left) is one of six Boston College women's lacrosse players selected the Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American Team. Steve Ruark/for the Boston Globe

⋅ Former Globe Athlete of the Year Sydney Scales leads a group of six Boston College women’s lacrosse players selected to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American Team. The former Walpole HIgh standout is joined by Belle Smith, Jenn Medjid, Hollie Schleicher, Cassidy Weeks, and Kayla Martello. Scales is coming off a second-team All-American season in which she forced a career-high 26 turnovers and finished fourth in the ACC with 46 ground balls.

⋅ More student-athletes inked their commitments to play collegiate football this week, following a list of commits to sign on National Letter of Intent Day Feb 1. Fresh off a Super Bowl win with St. Mary’s, two-time reigning Division 6 Player of the Year David Brown Jr. formalized his commitment to Bentley. At Everett, Giacobbe Ward and Nick Raymond signed with Bentley, and Marcos Pereira signed with Colby. St. John’s Prep cornerback Santiago Quiceno also signed with Bentley. Brockton defensive lineman Donovan Munroe and Franklin defensive lineman Emmett Lackey signed with Assumption.