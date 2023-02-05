Justin Rose takes one-shot lead into final round at Pebble Beach as Aaron Rodgers captures pro-am

Rose, whose third round was suspended by wind strong enough to blow his golf ball across the green, returned Sunday morning at Monterey Peninsula by playing 10 holes in 6 under par for a 65 that gave him a one-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Justin Rose would love nothing better than to be on an adjacent plaque for winning the PGA Tour event at Pebble.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer.

The final round started Sunday afternoon, featuring only professionals, and there was no way for the tournament to finish until Monday.

The only champions crowned Sunday were Rodgers and Ben Silverman of Canada, who held on for a one-shot victory in the pro-am portion of the event. The prize is their name listed on the wall, which features pro-am winners, tournament winners, USGA champions at Pebble, and more.

“It's really significant,” Rodgers said, whose Packers failed to reach the NFL playoffs for only the fourth time in his 15 years as the starter. “It's always been on my bucket list.”

Rodgers did his share of heavy lifting. Silverman, coming off a Korn Ferry Tour win, finished at 1-over-par 216 and missed the cut. Rodgers, playing off a 10 handicap, said he had not played golf since training camp until last Monday.

They finished at 26 under par, one shot ahead of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, whose name already is on the wall.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Keith Mitchell were four behind. Minus the weather, the leading 25 pro-am teams would have played Sunday afternoon.

“Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said. “But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”

After a wild week of weather, the final round features everyone on the same course at Pebble Beach in roughly similar conditions. It still feels more like a marathon than a sprint because it will be played over two days.

Rose was simply happy to be there. This is his first 54-hole lead since he won at Torrey Pines four years ago, though his form has been trending upward toward the end of last year and early into 2023.

He was at 12-under 203.

“The morning couldn't have gone better,” Rose said, whose 10 holes were punctuated by an eagle on the par-5 16th.

In the three hours it took to finish the third round, there was wind and rain, and then hail over at Monterey Peninsula, followed by sunshine.

Malnati had a 67 at Pebble, having avoided the holes most exposed to the wind when it turned nasty on Saturday, and Kurt Kitayama had a 70 at Spyglass Hill. They were one shot behind.

Mitchell's pitch over a bunker and across the 18th green at Pebble hit the hole with too much pace. He would have tied Rose had it dropped. Instead, the ball settled 7 feet away and he missed that to make par for a 70, leaving him two shots behind.

Eight players were within three shots of the lead, a list that included Viktor Hovland. He’s playing the tournament for the first time, but his last two trips to Pebble have worked out well. He won the U.S. Amateur in 2018 and was low amateur in the 2019 US Open.

The difference between then and now was mostly about the apparel. There was no need for three layers of clothes and a wool cap in June or August. And those USGA rounds went a little quicker.

Ancer goes wire-to-wire at Saudi International

Abraham Ancer of Mexico closed with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Cameron Young in the Saudi International.

Ancer capped off a wire-to-wire victory, which featured a majority of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league. It was his third worldwide victory.

Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, received a release to compete in the Asian Tour event. It was his sixth runner-up finish in the last 16 months. He caught Ancer briefly on the front nine until a two-shot swing on the eighth — Ancer made birdie, Young made a bogey — restored Ancer’s two-shot lead.

Lucas Herbert of Australia had a 65 and finished third.

Gavins survives water to win second European title

Daniel Gavins won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship after a wild finish that saw the Englishman twice find the water on the last hole before rolling in a title-clinching putt from 26 feet for double-bogey.

Gavins shot 3-under 69 to finish on 17 under overall, then had to wait to see if Zander Lombard — the third-round leader playing in the final group — could eagle the par-5 No. 18 to force a playoff.

Lombard’s eagle putt missed right and Gavins celebrated with his girlfriend in the scoring hut. It was his second European tour title after the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2021.