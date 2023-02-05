The key to winning an Alpine race starts long before the race begins

For many of the area’s top high school downhillers, with an eye on the MIAA championship later this month at Berkshire East, the answer is preparation.

What is the most critical element for a successful Alpine race?

Every great race is the result of detailed scouting and game planning. Technique, course tactics, and mental resilience play important roles.

Teams scout the course before the event, determining how to attack gates, which turn shape to take, when they should tuck, and more. A slalom course is tighter and includes more turns than the wider, longer giant slalom course.

“Your whole day is leading up to this 30-second run you have to do,” said Norwell junior Liam Shepherd, who was first in the giant slalom last weekend at Ski East’s annual Peter Wall Memorial race at Ragged Mountain. “When you’re actually in the moment, it all goes by so fast.”

Experienced skiers — including Shepherd, Norwell senior Callie Baker, and Hingham’s duo of senior captain Aisling Doyle and freshman Libby Rogers (who placed first and second in two league meets) — are mastering the finer points of racing and passing on lessons to their teammates.

“There’s so much more to it than skiing down a hill,” said Hingham coach Lisa Vialle.

Hingham freshman Libby Rogers was the girls' overall winner at the Peter Wall Memorial Race at Ragged Mountain. TSACHI

Shepherd’s father, Joel, in his eighth year as Norwell’s head coach, views Alpine racing as a three-part trade: technique, tactics, and mentality. His senior captains — Baker, Mallory Hahn, Aidan Kane, and Matt Dassatti — help reinforce these points.

“Very seldom are there 50 perfect turns,” the elder Shepherd said. “There can be a little bit of screwup, or kind of a big screw up. You have a third of a second to get over it. The ones at the top of the podium — that’s what they do.”

Pre-race, the teams will inspect the course. They’ll engage in “slipping” — sliding down the mountain parallel to the course, with their skis sideways, as they analyze each gate.

Vialle tasks her senior captains at Hingham — Doyle, Samantha Chapin, Natalie Kardoos, Trevor Buckeridge, Anders Holmquest and Cooper Murray — to lead this activity in small groups.

“You’re trying to memorize the course before you even go through it,” Doyle said.

Skiers scout the course for different qualities: the line (which direction they’ll be approaching each gate), the terrain (any physical obstacles or slope that affect their speed or angles), and snow conditions.

“The mind-set is more important than the actual athleticism,” Baker said. “When I’m in the moment, I want to rely on my subconscious and the things that I’ve prepared for.”

Callie Baker was the top finisher for the Norwell girls at the Peter Wall Memorial Race at Ragged Mountain. JOEL SHEPHERD

In giant slalom, skiers look out for under gates or delay gates, which force them to take a wider turn before cutting back inside. The more challenging slalom event includes hairpins (two gates set on top of each other that require turns in quick succession) and flushes (similar to a hairpin, but with three or more gates).

“It can be really overwhelming as a new skier,” said Doyle, who also coaches U10 skiers on the weekends at Wildcat Mountain. “I try to break it down and explain the course in a simple way so it’s not so overwhelming.”

Vialle feels lucky that the Ski East league is, “like a little community.”

For Joel Shepherd, watching skiers develop their racing skills is his favorite part of coaching.

“It’s great to see really good skiers turn into really good racers,” he said.

Season pass

▪ Lily Chorebanian, a senior, and her younger brother, Tyler, a sophomore, ski for Newburyport. They’re coached by their uncle, Terry Hartford, who is in his fifth year with the program.

Hartford’s son, Henry, is a senior on the Haverhill/Pentucket co-op, meaning he competes against Newburyport team during North Shore League ski meets.

“It’s a real family affair,” Hartford said.

Four Newburyport girls finished in the top 15 of last week’s North Shore meet: Chorebanian, sophomore Grace Chandler, and freshmen Elisabeth Degrano and Phoebe Whitcomb. Chandler is a returning Globe All-Scholastic and one of the top skiers in the state.

Freshman Thijs Tague is a name to watch for the boys, consistently finishing near the top of the standings this year.

Off the mountain, Hartford was impressed when his team hosted Newburyport’s first Ski & Skate swap this winter, raising $6,000 for the program.

“It’s been nice seeing a bunch of younger girls and boys join the team because I think it sets up the team well for years to come,” Hartford said.

▪ Despite losing some key skiers, Acton-Boxborough is racking up points in the Mass Bay West Ski League.

The Globe’s 2022 D1 Skier of the Year, Kailah Greenberg, graduated. Her younger sister, Johnny, who was expected to help replace her production, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

Coach Bill Schmidt, in his 12th season, is comfortable retooling on the fly. Schmidt has coached skiing for 40 years, including as an instructor at Killington and Nashoba Valley.

“I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t still having fun,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt still expects more than a half dozen A-B skiers to qualify for the MIAA state meet, most notably junior girls Cate Nigro and Heidi Xie and senior captain Sarah Forrester. The boys are led by senior captains Sam Nigro and Peter Maxwell.

▪ While the Alpine state meet is Feb. 28, the Nordic state final is scheduled for Feb. 14 at Prospect Mountain, in Woodford, Vt.

▪ With all four of its league meets at Blue Hills canceled (lack of snow), Ski East held two races at Ragged Mountain (Danbury, N.H.). North Shore competes at Ski Bradford (Haverhill), MassBay East is at Ski Ward (Shrewsbury), and MassBay West at Nashoba Valley (Westford).



