Loren Gabel and Corinne Schroeder lead the way as the first-place Pride cruise past the Whale

Loren Gabel started the scoring in the game’s opening minutes and added a second tally in the second period, Corinne Schroeder made 48 saves, and the Premier Hockey Federation-leading Boston Pride cruised to a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Connecticut Whale at Warrior Arena.

Gabel scored at 3:20 of the opening period and at 4:25 of the middle session, then added assists on goals by Jillian Dempsey and Elizabeth Giguere. Taylor House had the other goal for the Pride, who won for the seventh time in eight games.

Schroeder made 19 saves in the second period alone.