Mavericks reportedly trading for Nets’ Kyrie Irving to pair with superstar Luka Doncic

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated February 5, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving (right) and Luka Doncic have had their battles, but they'll be teaming up in Dallas.John Minchillo/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving’s trade request has been swiftly granted, as the Mavericks are dealing for the disgruntled Nets star according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Dallas will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and multiple second-round selections to acquire the enigmatic guard, perhaps the biggest talent the Mavericks have managed to pair with budding superstar Luka Doncic.

