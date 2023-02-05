Mavericks reportedly trading for Nets’ Kyrie Irving to pair with superstar Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving’s trade request has been swiftly granted, as the Mavericks are dealing for the disgruntled Nets star according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Dallas will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and multiple second-round selections to acquire the enigmatic guard, perhaps the biggest talent the Mavericks have managed to pair with budding superstar Luka Doncic.
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023
