Unseeded American Alycia Parks beats top-seeded Carolina Garcia for career title No. 1

LYON, France — Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Métropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title on Sunday.

“I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll be back next year.”

The 22-year-old Parks, who is ranked 79th, had 15 aces and saved all four break points against the top-seeded Garcia. Parks secured the only break of a tight contest to win the match.