Unseeded American Alycia Parks beats top-seeded Carolina Garcia for career title No. 1

LYON, France — Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Métropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title on Sunday.
“I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll be back next year.”
The 22-year-old Parks, who is ranked 79th, had 15 aces and saved all four break points against the top-seeded Garcia. Parks secured the only break of a tight contest to win the match.
On Monday, Parks is expected move up well past her career-high ranking of No. 75 in the world.
The fifth-ranked Garcia, a U.S. Open semifinalist last year, was seeking a 12th career title.
“Congrats on a great tournament,” Garcia told Parks in English. “If you keep playing like this for sure you’re going to keep going up (the rankings).”