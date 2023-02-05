fb-pixel Skip to main content
Unseeded American Alycia Parks beats top-seeded Carolina Garcia for career title No. 1

By Associated PressUpdated February 5, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Alycia Parks secured the only break of a tight contest to win the match and her first career title.Michael Sohn/Associated Press

LYON, France — Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Métropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title on Sunday.

“I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll be back next year.”

The 22-year-old Parks, who is ranked 79th, had 15 aces and saved all four break points against the top-seeded Garcia. Parks secured the only break of a tight contest to win the match.

On Monday, Parks is expected move up well past her career-high ranking of No. 75 in the world.

The fifth-ranked Garcia, a U.S. Open semifinalist last year, was seeking a 12th career title.

“Congrats on a great tournament,” Garcia told Parks in English. “If you keep playing like this for sure you’re going to keep going up (the rankings).”

