Five dead after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Four children and a woman died when a boat carrying at least 41 migrants crashed Sunday on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Leros, authorities said.

Greece’s Coast Guard said it was alerted by a person who saw a body floating at sea. Three vessels and a helicopter, joined by a detachment that went overland, reached the point and retrieved the woman's body, as well as an unconscious boy and 39 other people, six of whom had made it to the rocky coast.

A boy found unconscious was briefly revived in the hospital but later died, the Coast Guard said. Three other children who were conscious when they were found also died Sunday evening in the hospital.