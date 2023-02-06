This week’s TV: Why we watch the Super Bowl, a Marc Maron special, and the State of the Union

Every year I get a kick out of the Super Bowl (all bad puns intended). If New England or Tom Brady aren’t in the running, then, for most people I know, the big football event isn’t really much about football. Well above 100 million watch the annual show, and since the turn of the century, the Super Bowl has been the most-watched single-network broadcast every year (except for the first 2016 presidential debate). And yet the draw often has little to do with the game.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Feb. 6-12

Advertisement

Here are a few of the real motives for watching. I do hope you won’t find these lines offensive.

IT’S A HOLIDAY: Or, more accurately, it’s like a holiday, in that people have annual gatherings because of it, spend time talking about their plans for it, make themselves sick with food during it, stay up later than they want to after it, and spend time later on talking about what a great night they had. Perhaps as a subtle form of self-punishment for having so much fun on a Sunday night, some Super Bowl partiers will even . . . eat . . . hot dogs. And it’s a non-denominational holiday, so it’s open to everyone.

THOSE COMMERCIALS & THE HUNGER FOR WATER-COOLER CHATTER: Generally, TV ads are the bane of viewing, as they loudly bully us into brand-name recognition. But on this day, we all wait for the breaks in order to see the super expensive ads featuring super famous people and super slick catchphrases. This year, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their “Breaking Bad” characters (the tease already has more than 4 million views), “Caddyshack” will get an homage, Jack Harlow will sell chips, Sarah McLachlan will be self-ironic, Alicia Silverstone will be Cher Horowitz from “Clueless” again, and, of course, much more.

Advertisement

The commercials, even more than the game, will get a lot of attention in the day or two after the Super Bowl. People do still want to talk about TV shows, but it has gotten harder to do as we all watch different shows on different TV outlets on our own timeframe. A “Game of Thrones” or a “The Last of Us” is a rarity, as they draw massive audiences on a non-binge weekly schedule. The Super Bowl gives us a chance to process it all together.

THE HALFTIME SPECTACLE: It almost doesn’t matter who is scheduled to perform. We all know that the entertainment — this year, it’s Rihanna — will be an eye-poppingly large-scaled ado, and we all know we will be expected to have an opinion of it afterward. The entertainment also makes the night more festive and longer — the latter of which appeals to the host network, since it gives it time for more ads. This year, according to Ad Age, the price for 30-second spots reaches up to a record $7 million.

YEAH, THE GAME: Yeah, the game.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The big Bowl is this weekend, everyone. Of course people are talking about it a lot, and it’s getting tons of publicity. “Puppy Bowl XIX,” which premieres Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, and HBO Max, will give us 122 adoptable puppies from 67 animal shelters playing in a puppy-sized stadium. (Here’s a selection from last year’s event, hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.) Broken into Team Ruff and Team Fluff, the cutie-patooties will include a two-legged terrier and a little guy from the West Indies. By the way, the event, which includes play-by-play commentary, will once again feature the Kitty Halftime Show. Are you looking for some pre-game interviews? Tune in at 1 p.m. for some Bowl set-up. By the way, some humans are competing on Sunday, too, in the Super Bowl, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Fox. Rihanna is the halftime entertainment.

Advertisement

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

2. President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. all over what we used to call “the dial.” Gun violence, police reform, the economy, jobs, the war in Ukraine — he’ll have plenty to talk about. Guests this year will include the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers, and Brandon Tsay, the guy who disarmed the man suspected of killing at least 11 during a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. Republicans have picked Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, to deliver their response.

3. “Not Dead Yet” is a new ABC sitcom about a broke, newly single woman (played by Gina Rodriguez) who gets a job writing obituaries. Adapted from Alexandra Potter’s book “Confessions of a 40-Something F##k Up.” Uh-oh: SHE SEES DEAD PEOPLE, and they give her advice (here is the trailer). Hannah Simone plays her bestie, Lauren Ash plays her boss, and guest — I mean ghost — stars of the week include Martin Mull, Ed Begley Jr., Rhea Pearlman, and Brittany Snow. The first two episodes premiere Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Marc Maron in his new HBO special "From Bleak to Dark," premiering Saturday. Oluwaseye Olusa/HBO

4. “I don’t want to be negative,” Marc Maron says in the preview for his new HBO special, “but I don’t think anything’s ever going to get better ever again.” The comic, actor, and podcaster stars in “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” a stand-up concert premiering Saturday at 10 p.m. and filmed in New York. He talks about getting older, antisemitism, and the loss of his partner, director Lynn Shelton, in 2020. “It was the most horrible thing that’s ever happened to me, and I’m sure to her.”

CHANNEL SURFING

“You” The first part of season four premieres, set in England. Netflix, Thursday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Dear Edward” Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in an affecting group portrait of grief. Apple TV+

“Shrinking” An earnest comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Apple TV+

“Poker Face” A murder-of-the-week throwback series featuring Natasha Lyonne. Peacock

“The Last of Us” An extraordinary end-of-the-world drama. HBO

“Will Trent” Another idiosyncratic detective solves crimes on this network procedural. ABC

Advertisement

“Mayfair Witches” A mediocre Anne Rice adaptation. AMC

“The Capture” Season two of the crime thriller about deep-fakery is worthwhile. Peacock

“Paul T. Goldman” A fascinating and sly series about the making of a true-crime series. Peacock

“Emily in Paris” The prettiest hate-watch on TV. Netflix

“Slow Horses” The second season is driven by Gary Oldman’s masterful performance. Apple TV+





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.