19-year-old man arrested after loaded gun found during Dorchester traffic stop

Jalloh pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court and was released on personal recognizance with orders to wear a GPS device, court records show. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mohamed Jalloh, of Dorchester, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to a statement from Boston police.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man while conducting a traffic stop early Monday morning, after officers allegedly found a loaded gun in his waistband, officials said.

Police were on patrol near 195 Mount Vernon St. following recent robberies connected to Facebook Marketplace, when officers saw an occupant in a vehicle who fit the description of a suspect, the statement said.

Officers turned on their flashing lights and siren to pull the vehicle over, and after speaking with the occupants, police recovered a loaded gun from the waistband of a backseat passenger later identified as Jalloh, according to the statement.

The gun, a Smith and Wesson SD40 VE, allegedly had 19 rounds in the magazine, the statement said.

