62-year-old man seriously injured after snowmobile crashes into trees in Columbia, N.H.

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after he was ejected from his snowmobile when it crashed into trees in Columbia, N.H., officials said.

New Hampshire State Police received a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m. reporting a man injured in a snowmobile-related crash, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.

The 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire Department, and North Stratford firefighters were notified of the incident, officials said. A Fish and Game conservation officer also went to the scene.