62-year-old man seriously injured after snowmobile crashes into trees in Columbia, N.H.

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after he was ejected from his snowmobile when it crashed into trees in Columbia, N.H., officials said.
New Hampshire State Police received a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m. reporting a man injured in a snowmobile-related crash, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.
The 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire Department, and North Stratford firefighters were notified of the incident, officials said. A Fish and Game conservation officer also went to the scene.
An initial report indicates that the snowmobile’s accelerator may have gotten stuck, Fish and Game said. This led Paul Ricardo, of Nottingham, N.H., to crash into a wooded area on the snowmobile, they said.
Advertisement
“On-scene investigation showed Ricardo’s snowmobile abruptly accelerated at a high rate of speed in a driveway located on Washburn Road,” the statement said. “Ricardo and his snowmobile launched off a snow bank located in the driveway causing Ricardo to be ejected from his machine.”
Ricardo was evaluated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, the statement said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.