After brief and extreme cold, Boston returns to an unseasonably warm winter

The average temperature in Boston for the day was 4 degrees, only the 57th coldest average day on record. Of course with thousands of days since 1872, the 57th coldest is still notable, but these cold days are becoming fewer and farther between.

Logan Airport reached 10 below zero for a couple of minutes on Saturday, long enough to make it the coldest low temperature since 1957. While that fact is an interesting headline, what is more interesting to me is how fleeting the cold truly was.

The cold of Saturday is now a memory — and a data point in the record books. It will stand out as a very cold morning in a very mild winter.

The high and low average for this past Saturday was the 57th coldest on record. NOAA

The week ahead will be mild. We will experience a couple of chances for precipitation, none of them will be snow in the Boston area, but there could be some beneficial snow across ski country. As a storm system clears out to sea today, we will see an increase of sunshine, especially toward the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach into the 40s, and the ground will continue to thaw. Readings overnight fall back below freezing as somewhat chillier air arrives. Tuesday will be a cool day with the high only near 40.

As I look ahead, another frontal system pushes through a few showers Tuesday night. These could be mixed with some wet snowflakes.

Wednesday, Boston will be on the mild side of things with highs approaching 50 degrees in the afternoon.

A few showers are possible Tuesday night. TropicalTidbits

Another weather system quickly follows with some showers later Thursday. It should be cold enough across the ski areas of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine for some new snow, but this is not a blockbuster system.

It’ll be quite mild Friday, with highs into the 50s. One more weather system arrives on Saturday with the chance for some rain and snow showers. The most likely areas for any snow would be northern New England, and you can bank on rain in Boston.

The probability of the ski areas receiving six inches of snow this week is moderately high. WeatherBELL

It will be blustery and colder on Sunday, with seasonably chilly temperatures. There may be another weather system later next week, bringing more rain to the coast and snow across the interior.

At this point, you might be wondering how the rest of winter will fare? Based on past years and current weather patterns, there’s no reason to believe a prolonged stretch of cold and snow is on the way.

This doesn’t mean March won’t be cold and stormy, especially the first couple of weeks, but overall, the winter of 2022-23 will end up warmer than average, with much less snow than average.