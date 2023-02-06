Alewife MBTA stop expected to remain closed for the week after parking garage crash, officials say

“Overnight, we safely removed the 10,000 lbs. concrete barrier from the roof,” the MBTA tweeted Sunday. “We continue to clear other debris and examine the roof’s structural integrity. While we’re developing plans for securing the roof, we advise riders to expect shuttles to continue this week.”

Officials expect the Alewife MBTA stop to remain closed for the week as crews continue repairing damage from a car that crashed into concrete barrier Saturday at the parking garage, shattering the station’s glass ceiling panels, according to the T.

Shuttle buses, the T said in a separate alert, are replacing train service “between Alewife-Davis indefinitely,” with buses “picking up and dropping off at the Alewife Busway.”

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a man crashed his car into the barrier, located at the top floor of the parking garage, causing the vehicle to hang from the edge, according to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo.

Firefighters at the scene secured the vehicle to stop it from falling into the lobby, according to a tweet by the Cambridge Fire Department.

Preliminary findings indicate the crash was intentional, Pesaturo said.

The driver, only identified as a “middle-aged man,” was unconscious when first responders arrived, according to a Cambridge Fire Department spokesperson. He was transported to the hospital and his current condition is unknown, the spokesperson said.

A 14-year-old girl sustained a non-life-threatening injury after cutting her hand in the lobby, the spokesperson said. Her current condition is unknown, the spokesperson said.

Pesaturo described her injury as “minor.”

